10, 9, 8, 7, 6 … IMCA’s Lifting and Rigging Seminar looms large!

In just over a week more than a hundred lifting and rigging experts from marine related contractors, suppliers, academia, associations and related industry bodies, will gather in Amsterdam for the 11th International Marine Contractors Lifting & Rigging Seminar with its theme ‘Lifting Technology and Lifting in Offshore Renewables’.

This year’s line-up includes speakers from key stakeholders including Van Oord, Lloyd’s Register, Seaway 7, Boskalis, Cadeler, Sapura Energy, Heerema, Huisman, Siemens Gamesa, Remazel, Sequalize and Delft University of Technology (TU Delft).

“People are definitely looking forward to getting back to meeting face-to-face,” said IMCA’s Marine & Quality Manager, Mark Ford. “Our delegates play a key role, for in addition to presentations, and panel discussions, the day includes workshops that help to formulate the work programme for IMCA’s Lifting and Rigging committee. Indeed, it is fair to say that outputs from this event will influence and shape this area of our industry.”

Mark Ford added: “Networking always forms an important part of IMCA events around the globe and we are grateful to our sponsors for supporting this event – thank you to the Crosby Group Franklin Offshore, Safelift, OceanMax and WindMax.”.

Topics coming under the conference spotlight include:

• IMCA’s Lifting & Rigging Committee’s reflections of recent incidents and lessons learned along with updates on the Committee’s ongoing programme

• Assurance and development of relevant industry codes

• Sessions covering the experience and challenges encountered by key marine contractors related to offshore lifting, with specific focus on the renewable energy sector

• Supplier sessions covering their current proven technology, new and future technology

• Open panel discussions with key industry experts.

• And finally, “The future” presentations from academia, covering new technology that is being researched and developed within the universities

The full programme, biographical details of all the speakers and registration details for the event being held at the Novotel at Schiphol Airport are available on the association’s website at www.imca-int.com/calendar/imca-lifting-rigging-seminar-2022/. The delegate fee for IMCA members is £100 and £200 for non-members (plus Netherlands VAT at 21%).

There is also a short podcast available between Mark Ford and the chair of the workgroup putting together this event – David Cannell of TechnipFMC.

• Podcast – Lifting & Rigging Seminar – IMCA (imca-int.com)

https://www.imca-int.com/committees/lifting-rigging/