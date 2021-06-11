10 Reasons to Visit…Foodex

Registration is now open for Foodex, the UK’s premier trade event for food and drink manufacturing, processing, packaging and logistics, as it makes a triumphant return this July (NEC Birmingham 5-7th).

Food manufacturing is in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution, centred on technology, automation and sustainability. Foodex is the place to learn more about ‘Industry 4.0’ and meet the innovators – speakers and exhibitors – helping make sense of it all.

Visitors should make a date and register now for a free show pass to an inspirational programme of demonstrations, live, interactive debates and tastings, all focused on helping boost productivity and efficiency. To register, go to: www.foodex.co.uk/visit

In the leadup to July, here’s a glimpse of some of the highlights visitors can expect to see at the show.

#1. Britain’s Best Loaf 2021 (Judging 10:30, Announcement: 14:30, 5th July 2021)

What does it take to make award-winning bread? Grab a slice of the action and find out. Britain’s Best Loaf 2021 is part of the William Reed publication British Baker’s Baking Industry Awards. See the judges deliberate on the UK’s greatest bake in the Foodex Competition Theatre. And join us as we celebrate the overall winner.

(Venue: Judging: Foodex Competition Theatre, Awards: Farm Shop & Deli Show)

#2. Beyond Brexit: A battle won, or just begun? (12:00, 5th July 2021)

How has the supply chain responded to Brexit? We weigh up the lessons from the first six months with Rod Addy, Food Manufacture editor. Our panellists share their learnings with advice on moving forward with confidence. We look to the future, and the necessary evolution towards a supply network responding to multichannel development and increased customisation.

(Venue: Centre Stage)

#3. Keynote panel debate: No Planet B (13.00, 5th July 2021)

Many leading businesses have signed the Courtauld Commitment 2025 and are backing initiatives such as the FDF’s Ambition 2025 to reduce their environmental impact. They’re busy exploring everything from anaerobic digestion to sustainable energy production. But will it be enough to satisfy the general public and save the planet? Dr Gabrielle Walker leads our debate,

(Venue: Centre Stage)

#4. Keynote panel debate: Does meat have a future? (14:00, 5th July 2021)

For a vocal minority, meat is a major cause of climate change – while consumers worried about mixed health messages are working up an appetite for plant proteins. Rod Addy, Editor, Food Manufacture chairs our debate on whether this climate represents a threat or opportunity, and asks where the controversial category could be, five years from now.

(Venue: Centre Stage)

#5. Manufacturing excellence: How to stay on top (15:00, 5th July 2021)

To meet consumers’ fast-changing demands, the food and drink industry needs continuous improvement. Understanding how to lead, empowering teams to sustain performance and working effectively on the next big opportunity is the key to growth. Katherine Thomas, Director of Brighter Capability, explains how manufacturing excellence programmes can deliver future performance.

(Venue: Centre Stage)

#6. Keynote debate: Packaging as a solution, not a problem: (12:00, 6th July 2021)

Can the food industry do without plastic? For the past few years, the industry’s drive to reduce waste in the supply chain has been dominated by packaging and – following the BBC’s Blue Planet series – plastic packaging in particular. But is reducing or eliminating plastic packaging for food and drink, a good idea – or even possible? Our panel assess whether alternative materials offer a viable solution.

(Venue: Centre Stage)

#7. Into the fire: Dragon’s Pantry (10.00, 7th July 2021)

Go in there an unknown and come out a star! When you’re selling in a new product, your pitch is everything. Learn from our brave entrepreneurs as they face our fire-breathing industry ‘dragons’ and make their case. It’s a ‘win-win’: success could bring the contestants a listing and coverage in The Grocer, and the audience get invaluable insights into what goes down well in-store,

(Venue: The Grocer Talking Shop Live)

#8. Making your visit COVID safe: What you need to know

Foodex and its sister UK Food & Drink Shows have ‘Visit Britain’ ‘We’re Good To Go’ accreditation. This confirms they meet Government and public health guidance on Covid-19 and have health and safety processes in place for safe July opening. As part of these measures, we will have wider aisles to help social distancing and smart crowd flow, to ensure safe interaction. Hand sanitisation stations will be in easy reach in all halls. We will be following government guidelines on facemasks and all our theatres will have socially distanced seating. See our website for full details.

#9. Innovation, Innovation, Innovation!

The Foodex show floor will be alive with a wealth of new developments, with exhibitors including BOC, Chep, Kingspan, Portakabin, SUEZ and Toyota Materials Handling. Discover the latest solutions – get face to face with new and existing suppliers. To make the most of your visit and plan ahead, go to www.foodex,co.uk, select the ‘Innovation’ product category and see all the new launches at the show.

