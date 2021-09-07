12 new Apprentices start their career at the Port of Tilbury

Following the success of the Port of Tilbury’s Recruitment day in June, a group of 12 apprentices have joined the port after a competitive interview process. The group of young people have now started their two-year apprenticeship which includes full training and accredited qualifications giving these new candidates the opportunity to gain skills and qualifications to work across all areas of the fast growing port.

During their first week they got straight down to business, starting with a company induction including a focus on health and safety and a tour of the large port estate. They were all kitted out with personal protection equipment before getting into the driving seat of a forklift truck as part of the training for the novice operator licence. The training team at the port’s bespoke Logistics Academy have been impressed with how well the group are working after only one week.

Paul Dale Asset and Site Director for the Port of Tilbury said: “The Port of Tilbury Operations Apprenticeship gives young people a great insight into working in all areas of our diverse port. With on-the-job training, we are supporting a new generation of a skilled workers that will be part of the Port of Tilbury for years to come. It has been a tough time for many young people recently and it has been great to see their enthusiasm and keenness to do well as they begin their career with us.”

