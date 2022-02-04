Executive Hire Show 2022 SOLD OUT!

The 15th Executive Hire Show is opening its doors to hire industry professionals on the 9th and 10th February 2022 at its established home (and newly rebranded) Coventry Building Society Arena (CBS Arena), formerly known as the Ricoh Arena – in the heart of the Midlands.

The EHS team is delighted to confirm that the UK’s premier hire event is now SOLD OUT of stand space in both the main hall and the atrium. There are 154 exhibitors and of those, an impressive 42 will be making their first-ever appearance at the Show. Many exhibitors have also doubled their stand space this year!

The venue has received a cash injection of more than £7.5 million for a revamp which has delivered a world-class exhibition, event, and conference centre.

The compact plant hire and equipment industry is booming! Infrastructure projects are pushing forward, which has propelled the hire sector to reach new peaks, and the construction equipment industry is also embarking on the journey to achieve net-carbon-zero by 2050, therefore innovation and investment in new technology, safety and renewables, and sustainable solutions, are at an all-time high.

Visitors to the event can expect to see the biggest name suppliers to the UK hire industry at the 2017 show. The exhibitor list reads like a who’s who in the construction equipment sector with blue-chip companies such as Altrad Belle, Atlas Copco, BPH Attachments, Bravi Platforms, Coveya, Doosan, Genquip, Hird, JCB, Mecalac, Sany Snorkel, Thwaites and many more.

New exhibitors that have committed to the 2022 Show include Dymac Global, who specialise in renewable power products, fleet management company VIAST Connect, RFINA, which supply a range of professional quality, power tools and equipment for mixing and spraying, diamond drilling, surface preparation and flooring, and Integritex, who will be showing the Baselight family of Portable LED lighting towers. For a full list of exhibitors visit https://www.executivehireshow.co.uk/visiting/2022-exhibitor-list/

Chris Moore, Executive Hire Show, publishing and events director said, “I am delighted to report that we have another sold-out show with 154 companies signed up to the 2022 Executive Hire Show. It’s going to be one heck of a busy show! With 42 first-time exhibitors at the unmissable national exhibition for the tools, equipment, and plant hire industry.”

The ‘Innovation Trail Eco– Live’ is making a return for the 2022 event but the focus will be on emerging trends and technologies that are shaping the future of the industry. ‘The Innovation Trail Eco event will be hosted by media influencer and all round-good-guy, Peter Haddock (Content With Media).

Companies profiled on the Trail will reflect environmental and sustainable solutions and products that embrace the latest technologies, including safety innovation, and offer efficient and future-proof solutions for the evolving hire sector.

To find out more about the show and to register for your free fast track entry pass to the event visit www.executivehireshow.co.uk