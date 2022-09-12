18 new fuel Renault Trucks for Henderson Foodservice

Leading delivered foodservice provider to the hospitality industry across Ireland, Henderson Foodservice, is investing £1.9 million as part of its 2022 Fleet Replacement Scheme to bring 18 new fuel efficient Renault Trucks vehicles onto its fleet.

Supplied by Diamond Trucks, the new vehicles comprise four 26-tonne Renault Trucks D Wide 6x2s and fourteen 18 tonne D 4x2s, all with refrigerated box bodies by Lifford Coachworks, equipped with chill and frozen dual compartment and tail lift.

Commenting on this significant investment as the company continues its post-pandemic recovery alongside the hospitality and tourism industries across the island of Ireland, Gavin Hamill, Logistics Manager at Henderson Foodservice says: “It’s very positive news and a result of an increase in sales and a need for higher volumes to be delivered to stores, helping our customers meet shopper and consumer demands more efficiently.”

On average, the Henderson Foodservice fleet completes 7,500 drops per week to customers across the hospitality sector, ranging from hotels and restaurants to healthcare, schools, convenience stores, fast food chains and cinemas, and independents, covering over 90,000 kilometres throughout the province.

“The first two Renault trucks have already gone on the road, and they look great, both wrapped in the bright blue livery of Northern Ireland’s biggest coffee brand, Barista Bar, available in SPAR, EUROSPAR, VIVO and VIVOXTRA stores,” he says. The rest, which are rolling out over the next few months, are Henderson Foodservice branded.

Delivering into tight spots, including convenience stores and forecourts, requires excellent manoeuvrability, and the D’s tight turning circle and compact cab makes it the perfect fit for Henderson Foodservice’s operation. Above all vehicle selection comes down to driver feedback and the reliability, drivability and comfort of the Renault Trucks D have also won it plaudits in service. Gavin Hamill notes: “Drivers also comment on the ergonomics, they like that all the controls are easy to find and easy to access.”

The D26 Wide 280s are powered by Renault Trucks’ efficient eight litre DTi engine, with maximum power of 206 kW at 2100 rpm, and maximum torque torque of 1050 Nm from 950 rpm to 1600 rpm. Behind this is an Optidriver AT 2412F 12 speed gearbox with automatic clutch, and gearshifting strategy optimised for FUEL ECO.

Inside the cabs are spec’d for comfort, with air-suspended COMFORT driver’s seat, lumbar support, and heated seat base and seatback.

“Fuel economy is something we always keep a close eye on, especially in the current climate with rising oil costs, and there’s a lot of urban driving around the city as well as rural, so it’s mix and match, but they’re performing well,” he adds.

For the first time Henderson Foodservice has opted for a full repair and maintenance contract over seven years with local Renault Trucks dealer, Diamond Trucks in Mallusk.

“This is a brand new model for the company, so it’s early days, but we know what is covered in the contract and it helps with budgeting, keeping a lid on costs. It also helps that we have such a good local dealer on our doorstep, the team at Diamond Trucks always look after us, a great bunch, as we say in Belfast, everyone is sound. By year end, 70% of our fleet will be Renault Trucks,” he concludes.

