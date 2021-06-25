£1m depot  and fleet investment for Rugby transport firm

Montgomery Distribution, a member of Palletways, part of JSE-listed Imperial Logistics (Imperial) and Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network, has invested more than £1 million to relocate to a new depot.

The new depot boasts increased storage to accommodate in excess of 5,000 pallets, as well as closer links to the M1, M6 and A14, which enables easier access to its customers.

Pallet movements at the 24-hour operation have already increased by 100% and Montgomery Distribution expects to increase this to double over the coming months.

Additionally, Montgomery Distribution has also acquired 25 Scania Vehicles and 23 latest generation forklift trucks across its regional depots in Belfast, Leeds, Preston and Rugby.

Steven McBride, managing director at Montgomery Distribution, said “Despite the challenges of recent times, our logistics services continued and our team worked exceptionally hard to keep vital shipments moving. The current climate places an even greater level of importance on efficient collections and deliveries and is the driver behind this significant recent investment.”

Since launching in 1970 with just one tractor unit, family-owned and operated Montgomery Distribution has continued to grow and now operates across sites in Belfast, Leeds, Preston and Rugby, with a fleet in excess of 250 vehicles and 900 trailers. Montgomery Distribution became a member of Palletways in 2002 after adding a pallet distribution division, which has grown to become a £20m per year business with operations across the UK & Ireland.

Montgomery Distribution is one of over 115 independent transport providers that are part of Imperial’s Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.