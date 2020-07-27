2020 Amazon everywoman in Transport & Logistics finalists announced

The finalists for the 2020 Amazon everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards have been announced. Against the backdrop of the global Covid-19 crisis, which has demonstrated the critical role the industry plays in keeping the world moving, the finalists represent 60 of the most outstanding individuals working in transport and logistics today.

From freight and rail to retail and air transport, the finalists showcase the crucial positions women hold in transport and logistics, demonstrating progression, accomplishment, increasing avenues of opportunity within the industry and redefining a sector that has long been viewed as male-dominated.

Championing industry apprenticeships for young women, mentoring their peers and campaigning to close the gender pay gap, these individuals prove how women at all stages of their career journey are fundamental in keeping a diverse hierarchy across every sector of transport and logistics, a focal point in delivering economic benefits for businesses.

everywoman – the leading expert for the advancement of women in business – is committed to celebrating the UK’s brightest female talent, using the awards as a platform to applaud their success. Since the inception of the awards 13 years ago, more women have taken up senior roles in transport and logistics, but still account for just 20% of the overall workforce*, showing that there is more work to be done to attract female talent to the sector.

The awards will recognise two winners per category; one successful industry “Leader” and one individual at any stage in their career who is going “Above and Beyond” for their business. The awards will also have a global reach with the introduction of a new International Inspiration Award.

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman, comments, “We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2020 Amazon everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards. With the Coronavirus outbreak shining a spotlight on how crucial our transport and logistics sector is, celebrating role models and creating a strong pipeline of female talent is more important now than ever before. At an uncertain time, it is clear that long-term risk management and innovation in problem-solving will be vital to ensure the future of the industry and these are skills that show marked improvement within companies where women fill leadership roles**.”

Stefano Perego, VP Europe Customer Fulfilment, Amazon said “Amazon is proud to support the everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards over the next three years and to recognise, highlight and celebrate the talented women who work and pioneer in this industry. As a company of builders who bring varying backgrounds, ideas, and points of view to inventing on behalf of our customers, we hope to inspire women to continue to drive innovation and new ways of thinking and to develop fulfilling careers by providing opportunities for those women.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London 06 October 2020 at Grosevenor House London. For further information, or to book tickets, visit www.everywoman.com/tlawards

For the full list of 2020 awards finalists click here: https://www.everywoman.com/events-awards/everywoman-in-transport-and-logistics-awards/finalists

Sources

*Women working in logistics

** Female leaders boost the bottom line