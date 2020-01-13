2020 starts in style for Briggs Equipment with £6.1m investment into short term hire fleet

Briggs Equipment has further highlighted its commitment to providing quality short term hire solutions for customers across the country with a new £6.1m investment into its fleet. The 272 new Hyster and Yale diesel and electric counterbalance machines take the total number of the short term hire fleet to more than 5,500.

The hire sector is a key area of business for Briggs, both in terms of revenue generation and customer relationship building. These requests often lead to lasting partnerships with customers as Briggs can consistently demonstrate its capability to deliver quality equipment solutions to extremely tight deadlines.

Steve Fogg, Head of Short Term Hire, Briggs Equipment, said: “This latest investment into our short term hire fleet provides us with increased capability to respond efficiently to the wide range of requests that we receive on a daily basis. By having an incredibly diverse set of machines and equipment, coupled with Briggs’ trademark engineering support, we are able to stay ahead of the competition and provide a truly unique offering for our customers.

“With our fleet now growing beyond 5,500, it’s critical that we have a clear programme of improvement and investment in order to keep the average age of our machines under 5 years. This further enables us to provide our customers with the reliable, modern and environmentally-friendly equipment they expect.

“The new units also underline a growing trend of moving towards new and cleaner diesel and electric technology, which also ensures our compliance with all current & future emissions regulations.

“We’re expecting 2020 to be another extremely busy year for our fleet as we continue to increase our capability and reputation across a number of new industries and market sectors. The feedback we’re receiving from customers is extremely positive and we’re looking forward to working closely with them throughout 2020 and beyond.”