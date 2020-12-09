Discover the women keeping the country moving in times of change

The 2021 Amazon everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, launched to inspire more women to progress careers in the industry, are open for nominations until 8th February 2021.

Now in their 14th year, the awards celebrate the vital contribution women make to transport and logistics showcasing progression, accomplishments and increasing avenues of opportunity within a traditionally male-dominated industry.

The Covid-19 crisis threw transport and logistics into the spotlight as never before, with those working in the sector hailed as key worker heroes for keeping supermarkets and essential suppliers stocked. The transport and logistics industry has been simultaneously subjected to unprecedented demand in some areas and to an overnight drought in others, while also having to adapt to social distancing, safeguarding and preserving public health.

The impact of this pressure has seen an increase in women entering the industry for the first time, with the number of female delivery drivers increasing by as much as 104%.[4] However, women still only account for 20% of the 1.7 million people working in transport and logistics[5]. Research shows that diverse teams are better positioned to unlock innovation and drive growth[6] – something the industry will need as it looks towards another uncertain year – with Brexit imminent along with the logistics of a mass vaccine roll-out. This is why these awards play such an important role in highlighting success stories, shifting perceptions and creating role models to inspire future female talent.

The awards will recognise two winners per category; an industry “Leader” and an individual who is going “Above and Beyond” for the business they work for. In recognition of the significant role technology has played in transforming the sector, particularly during the pandemic, 2021 will see the introduction of a brand-new “Tech Innovation Award.”

Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of everywoman, comments, “It’s been an extraordinary 12 months for transport and logistics, and one which has seen the industry have to adapt and innovate as never before. More than ever, it is important that we identify and celebrate the women whose passion, dedication, skills and leadership are making transport and logistics the dynamic and resilient industry that it is, and who have kept the country moving in the most unprecedented of times. We look forward to shining a spotlight on some of the most exceptional women whose achievements will motivate others to consider a career in the industry and shift the perception that it is a ‘job for the boys’.”

Jonatan Gal, Amazon’s UK Operations Director, said: “Amazon is delighted to continue its support of the everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards celebrating the talented women in this industry. It is essential we continue to recognise and showcase the success of women in logistics to inspire existing and new female talent to develop fulfilling careers and help lead the industry forward.”

The 2021 awards categories are as follows:

*NEW for 2021* – Tech Innovator Award – Awarded to a woman who is implementing or being exceptionally creative with technology in an unconventional and innovative way within the sector.

The Freight Award – Sponsored by Unipart Rail- awarded to two women who are innovating and excelling in their role within freight

The Customer / Passenger Award – awarded to two women who are excelling in their role for customers / passengers in transport, logistics and freight.

The Infrastructure Award – awarded to two women who are innovating or excelling in their role within transportation and infrastructure.

The Supply Chain Award – awarded to two women who are innovating and excelling in their role within the supply chain environment.

The Warehousing Award – awarded to two women who are excelling in their role within a warehousing environment.

Industry Champion Award – awarded to a woman who is championing the progress of women working in transport and logistics.

Male Agent of Change – awarded to a man for his active commitment to advancing the progress of women working in transport and logistics.

Apprentice of the Year Award – awarded to any male or female apprentice excelling in either transport and/or logistics .

International Inspiration Award – This will be awarded to a woman working outside of the UK & Ireland that is a role model for women in her community.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 8th July 2021.

More about everywoman:

Advancing women in business – every woman, everywhere.

everywoman is a global platform for women in business that drives positive change by empowering women to achieve their professional potential. Established in 1999, everywoman has supported thousands of women worldwide in establishing businesses and progressing their careers. Working with leading corporations and organisations, everywoman improves productivity and performance through diversity insights to unlock female potential resulting in economic and societal gain. Through its cross-industry awards and forums everywoman has created thousands of female role models and inspired generations of future leaders. everywoman.com

