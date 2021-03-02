2021 Commercial Vehicle Show new dates — 31st August-2nd September 2021

Following the government’s recent announcement of a roadmap out of lockdown, The Commercial Vehicle Show LLP has taken the decision to reschedule the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show. The Show will be held on the new dates of Tuesday 31st August – Thursday 2nd September 2021.

As enthusiasm builds for the 2021 Show of the UK’s leading event for the road transport industries, Murray Ellis, Show Director, commented: “With live business activity returning, we are delighted to be able to stage a Commercial Vehicle Show on these new dates and are focused on delivering a successful Show for visitors, exhibitors and the industry. The Show will once again provide the perfect opportunity to see new vehicles, products and technology alongside networking that the Show is renowned for. We very much look forward to welcoming everyone back to another great Show in September.

For all the latest news about the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show, visit the Show website at www.cvshow.com.