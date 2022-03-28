2021 sales results: Renault Trucks records significant business growth

In 2021, Renault Trucks has recorded significant business growth, with a total of 51,460 vehicles invoiced (+25%) in a dynamic market. In France, the manufacturer now boasts a ten-year high market share of 29.8%.

At the end of a year marked by a general recovery in economic activity and strong demand in commercial vehicle markets, Renault Trucks recorded a 25% increase to 51,460 vehicles in its total invoicing, despite the disruption to supplies to its production lines. Renault Trucks also recorded a 44% increase in its order intake.

Deliveries on the rise

Deliveries breaks down as follows:

By destination

Europe (excluding France): 24,760

France: 21,222

Rest of world: 5,478

By tonnage:

Heavy and medium duty ranges: 33,422 (+27%)

Light Commercial Vehicles: 18,038 (+21%)

Consolidation of positions in Europe

In Europe, Renault Trucks also confirmed its strong results, with a 41% increase in invoicing in the market for vehicles over 6 tonnes and increased activity in all its markets. In France, the manufacturer now boasts a ten-year high market share of 29.8%. The brand performed particularly well in Poland, with an 89% increase (1,705 vehicles), and the UK (+56%).

The manufacturer also recorded steady growth in the penetration of its service agreements, which accompanied 45% of its vehicle sales in 2021.

In the over 16t segment, registrations rose by 20.7%, enabling Renault Trucks to stabilise its market share at 8.8%.

Renault Trucks is keeping pace with the 6-16t market, with its share up 0.7 points to 7.3% and registrations increasing by 11%.

In the LCV market, Renault Trucks’ invoicing rose by 20%, with significant increases in the Netherlands (+57%), Belgium, the UK (+20%), Central Europe and Italy (+45%).

International sales up in all regions

Renault Trucks recorded a 15% rise in invoicing and a 7% increase in orders. The brand has also experienced an increase in the penetration of its maintenance agreements, which accompanied 30% of vehicle sales.

2021 was marked by an increase in Renault Trucks’ market share in all its regions. The manufacturer made its best progress in Turkey, with a market share of 6.7%, the highest for 17 years, and achieved an impressive 8% in the Middle East.

In Africa, Latin America and Asia, Renault Trucks achieved a market share of 16% (+5 points), with remarkable performances in Chile, Morocco and Indonesia.

A steady demand for used trucks

In 2021, demand for used trucks remained very high in a market boosted by the upturn in activity and a shortage of new vehicles due to disruptions to production.

Renault Trucks invoiced 13% (8,926 units) fewer vehicles than in 2020, due to a historically low stock level of under 1,000 vehicles.

In 2021, Renault Trucks continued its investment in the circular economy, converting 300 vehicles at its Used Trucks Factory in Bourg-en-Bresse and launching a limited series of used T Robust 13 L tractors designed to last at least 1 million km.

Renault Trucks steps up the speed on electric mobility

For several years now, Renault Trucks’ range of electric trucks has been constantly expanding and its sales volumes reflect this rapid progress: in 2021, 249 electric trucks were delivered and 613 were ordered.

In a European market where volumes remain modest (450 registrations), the manufacturer’s share stands at 17%.

Renault Trucks is stepping up its strategy with increased ambitions: 50% of its sales volumes in 2030 will comprise electric vehicles and 100% of the vehicles it markets will be carbon neutral by 2040.

