The 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show to showcase latest zero-emission HGVs and vans

Fleet electrification key theme at CV Show, at the NEC, Birmingham 24-26 May

Zero-emission LCVs and 16-tonne cold chain truck on display

2022 Show to support SMEs and larger enterprises through switch to electric

With less than a week to go before the doors open, the 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show is delighted to continue discussions in road transport decarbonisation. Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham from 24-26 May, the Show features key exhibitors in the evolution of the commercial vehicle sector.

The Show will celebrate the launch of a new partnership between Volta Trucks and Carrier Transicold. A prototype of the state-of-the-art Volta Zero electric refrigerated truck will be the star attraction on the Carrier Transicold stand.

The Volta Zero is the world’s first purpose-built, fully electric 16-tonne vehicle designed for urban logistics, and the model on display will include an electric refrigeration unit from Carrier Transicold. With an operating range of up to 125 miles, the Volta Zero will eliminate an estimated 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 by 2025

Speaking about the new partnership, Victor Calvo, President, International Truck & Trailer for Carrier Transicold, said, “We have invested in electric technology over the past two decades, and we are pleased customers are reaping the benefits. Reducing emissions and noise continues to be a focus, and this project with Volta Trucks ticks all the boxes.”

Electrification is rapidly picking up speed as we move towards 2035, the government end of sale date for fossil-fuelled light commercial vehicles. To support businesses managing the transition of their fleets to electric power, exhibitors at the 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show are bringing a raft of solutions to help SME business owners best manage their fleet decarbonisation programmes.

Ford, Harris Maxus, Toyota and LEVC are showcasing their very latest electrified vehicles at the Show, and for good reason. LCVs and HGVs account for 13% of all UK vehicles, creating 35% of CO2 emissions. SMMT reported a 142% growth in battery electric LCV registrations between 2020 and 2021, further forecasting a 6.4% share of the new van market in 2022. Such data pushes the business case for a more sustainable approach to ensure the best health of our workers, families and the communities we service.

Yet, businesses have justifiable concerns over the costs, timing and staff training needs for making the switch. From hardware concerns; including the cost of vehicles, on-site charging infrastructure and the durability of batteries, to the operational needs, including driver education, efficient route management and battery charge management, businesses moving to electric have a lot to consider.

Ford is bringing its newly launched end-to-end solution Ford Pro. This combines software, charging, service and financing for commercial vehicles, providing customers with one comprehensive platform to operate their fleets as they adopt connected and electrified vehicles across their business.

“We are entering the always-on digital age, and running a fleet has never been more complex,” said Ted Cannis, CEO, Ford Pro. “Ford Pro makes it easy for businesses to boost their productivity, with a one-stop-shop solution delivered by a brand they can trust.”

While telematics technology helps manage servicing, maintenance and fleet operational costs, these innovations also require investment in staff training. At a time when SMEs are already managing the impact of recent national and international economic and political challenges, business owners feel under acute pressure to deliver profit and growth into the future.

MAXUS also returns ‘fully electric’ to the Show this year, with a goal of helping operators understand what is involved in making the switch to EVs.

Mark Harris, MD of Harris MAXUS, said, “Changing to a zero-emission vehicle or eLCV fleet is not as simple as handing over a cheque and charging up. Gearing up for the change is 90% of the journey. Travel range, charging infrastructure, the total cost of ownership, grants, tax breaks, location and business logistics all come into play and MAXUS takes each into consideration when advising customers.

“Not everyone who contacts us is ready to make the switch to electric. For some, it might be a year down the line, for others, longer. We have seen a significant increase in interest from SMEs in making the switch to electric, as they seek to future proof their businesses, so this is an excellent opportunity for small business owners to chat to our team of experts who can offer great advice and insight.”

The 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show aims to deliver all the answers you need to take your business successfully into the next decade of change and beyond, with more than 230 exhibitors showcasing their most innovative products and services.

With thousands of visitors pre-registered to attend this year’s Show, the range of exhibitors appeal to all corners of the road transport sector. From the Cool Chain Sector, via the Live Theatres, presenting insight and prompting discussion on industry megatrends, to the Workshop Sector and rest of the Show floor, there is something for everyone.

As the UK’s largest and best-attended road transport exhibition, this year’s Show is unmissable for anyone involved in commercial vehicles and road transport.

www.cvshow.com