28 members committed to Palletways UK in 2022 with long term contracts

13 Palletways members renewed their long-standing contracts with the network last year, which will see them remain part of the pallet giant for a collective 80+ years.

Mitchell’s of Mansfield, one of the first members to join the network in 1995, just a year after Palletways was founded, has extended its contract for another decade.

In the early days, Mitchell’s of Mansfield handled around seven pallets per day – compared to the 400+ it moves today. Tom Mitchell, Operations Director, said: “Our business, which services the Nottingham areas, is certainly stronger by being part of the network and we’ve won countless new business as a direct result of being able to offer our customers strong UK and European network connections. We are also proud of our record working with several longstanding customers that have been with us for the past 20+ years. Palletways is at the forefront of technological innovation and we’re looking forward to harnessing its new generation of IT developments which will benefit our business and customers. We’ve been part of Palletways since the very beginning – we want to continue our relationship and play an important part in an ever evolving, successful network.”

East Sussex-based Independent Logistics Solutions (ILS) has also extended its Palletways UK contract. Director, Sue Brooks, said Palletways has so much more to offer than other networks: “Our business is stronger by being part of Palletways. We are supported by fellow members and other professional transport companies, with which we’ve built good working relationships. In transport, there are always going to be issues, but by working collaboratively they can be resolved quickly.

“The Palletways brand is known through the UK and Europe and many companies approach us to work with them. Its IT is by far the best in the pallet network sector. Our customers love the two-hour window service for delivery notifications. From delivering pallets, this leads onto helping customers with other transport requirements, including general haulage and storage, so for us it’s a win-win.”

Warwick Trimble, Network Director for Palletways UK, added: “To have 13 members renew contracts is testament to the strength and offering of the network. We’re committed in going the extra mile for the benefit of our members and their customers – our exceptional service quality and how carefully we treat consignments to protect the integrity of customers’ goods is why members renew time and time again.”

In addition to a swathe of contract renewals, Palletways UK also welcomed 15 new members to its network last year, including those making the switch from parcel to pallets with the network giant.

Bicester-based Darcica Logistics is one of its newest members and provides solutions for fast and efficient delivery and fulfillment services. The family-run and owned business has a clear commitment and strategy to reducing emissions, waste, water and energy and offers customers zero-emission sustainable deliveries and collections in Oxford, having taken delivery of its first fully electric 3.5-tonne truck.

Darcica doesn’t come from a traditional transport background, as owner Anthony Tattersall, explains: “Initially parcels were an opportunity to start my own business, but I always knew I wanted to grow and expand, and develop a successful, sustainable business across all areas of logistics. It’s not a monumental jump as we’re already skilled at routing, managing drivers, vehicle repairs and maintenance. The difference is having and maintaining your own customer database as opposed to sub-contract work, and a more dynamic and interesting structure of work – managing a whole team not just drivers.”

Family-owned Mitchell’s of Mansfield, founded in 1968, has grown significantly over the past 50 years. Since its humble beginnings delivering coal in Mansfield Woodhouse, the company, run by the third generation has become local, national and international specialists in overnight palletised freight operations. The company is proud of its sustainability credentials and it makes its decisions on technology and equipment that will help reduce its environmental impact. As part of its ambitious Net Zero plans, the company has adopted a number of reduction targets – it has replaced its diesel forklift fleet with electric models and it intends to electrify its entire fleet by 2035. It also projects to reduce carbon emissions by more than 27% over the next five years.

ILS was founded in 2013, employs 35 people and is a member of the RHA and FTA. It joined Palletways at the same time and celebrates its tenth anniversary with Palletways next month. The company has grown to provide same-day courier and general haulage/storage services to a variety of local customers, delivering items from bricks, office stationery and garden furniture to fresh eggs.

https://uk.palletways.com/en