UK Fleet Champions shortlist revealed

Exceptional fleets that have gone above and beyond to prevent crashes and reduce pollution will be celebrated at the 2022 UK Fleet Champions Awards ceremony.

38 organisations and individuals have made the final shortlist to win one of 11 awards at this year’s UK Fleet Champions Awards ceremony.

The categories this year include awards recognising outstanding commitment to road risk management, driver safety in the public sector, and the ‘company driver safety award’ for both large and small fleet sizes – among many others.

The shortlisted entries will now be evaluated by a panel of external judges before the winners are announced at a ceremony at the Etihad in Manchester on 20 October.

The 2022 UK Fleet Champions Awards are sponsored by VisionTrack.

Registrations for the award ceremony are now open, and all safety-conscious fleet organisations are invited to book a place by clicking here: https://globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/uk-fleet-champions-awards/book-a-place/.

Attendance at the awards is free, but corporate packages are also available for organisations to access raffle tickets and to help fund Brake’s vital work supporting road victims and campaigning for safer roads.

Click here to view the shortlist on the Global Fleet Champions website.

Global Fleet Champions is a not-for-profit global campaign to prevent crashes and reduce pollution caused by vehicles used for work purposes. It is administered by Brake, the road safety charity.

Ross Moorlock, Chief Operating Officer at Brake, said: “A huge congratulations to all the organisations and individuals who have made the shortlist this year. As ever, we were bowled away by the quality of entries for the UK Fleet Champions Awards 2022, and we’re heartened to see so many fleets prioritising the safety of journeys made on their behalf. Good luck to all entrants, and we look forward to seeing you at the awards ceremony on 20 October.”

Simon Marsh, Chief Executive Officer at Vision Track, said: “Good luck to all the finalists. The UK Fleet Champions Awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of those fleets that are striving to improve road safety and ultimately save lives. We believe it is crucial to keep showcasing best practice to encourage more people and organisations within the fleet sector to take action, so our congratulations and thanks goes to those shortlisted.”