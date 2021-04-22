3PL business doubles space in just seven weeks to top 1 million sq ft

A 3PL business that chartered ambitious growth plans during 2020 has concluded Q1 of 2021 topping 1 million sq ft in warehouse space.

Carlton Forest 3PL, has almost doubled its facilities in just seven weeks after acquiring three separate sites at Bawtry Park, near Doncaster, a site that had been previously occupied by DHL.

“Our Q1 targets have been met, and exceeded, and we are now in an amazing situation, working with so many new and existing customers to deliver our bespoke logistics and supply chains solutions that are exactly what the market needs at the moment,” said Adam Jones, Managing Director, Carlton Forest 3PL. “The acquisitions at Bawtry Park have allowed us to support customers with their needs for both racked and bulk storage yet, also allow us space to grow a little more before we embark on the next phase of our strategic development plan.”

The new sites at Bawtry Park join an existing portfolio of warehouses – 125,000 sq ft at Hellaby and 170,000 sq ft in Barnsley (both in South Yorkshire) and its original headquarters – 250,000 sq ft in Worksop, North Nottinghamshire.

“The last twelve months has highlighted how important the supply chain is and our facilities are located in the midst of a centre for excellence where logistics is concerned with the Rail Port and i-port both in Doncaster,” said Adam. “It is a great place that we find ourselves in and we look forward to working with our wider industry to ensure the supply chain and logistics industry continues to prosper and support businesses across the UK.”

The growth of the business has resulted in the creation of 25 long term and 50 short term jobs in the local community.

Solutions are currently available so to discuss your logistics and distribution requirements please contact Alistair.plant@carltonforestgroup.com.

For further information about Carlton Forest 3PL visit www.carltonforest3pl.com and for IRR Waste 2 Energy, it’s pyrolysis technology visit www.irrwaste2energy.com.