3PL provider secures two new sites in just 3 months

A 3PL provider that works with some of the major blue-chip businesses in the UK has secured two new sites in just three months.

Carlton Forest 3PL, a privately owned company that headquarters in Worksop, North Nottinghamshire, has branched out into neighbouring South Yorkshire acquiring two units near Bawtry, one of 95,000 sq ft and one of 122,000 sq ft. This has taken its overall capacity to over 800,000 sq ft of racked and bulk storage.

Newly appointed Managing Director Adam Jones commented; “This is a great start to 2021 for the Carlton Forest team and these additional sites have allowed us to work with even more customers with their 3PL, storage and supply chain requirements across a wide range of product sectors including furniture, retail, household and ambient food and drink.”

The units are part of a wider site previously occupied by DHL and were secured through a deal with Commercial Property Partners (CPP) who are agents for the site. It is anticipated that further acquisitions will be made in the next few months as the business continues to execute a clear strategy and five-year growth plan. Already 25 long term and 50 short term jobs in the area have been created as a result of the investment by the company.

“The supply chain in the UK remains pivotal in supporting a whole range of business sectors that have faced challenges as a result of the pandemic and Brexit,” said Adam. Our well-respected and experienced team has secured additional and new business due to their professionalism and high levels of customer service resulting in this rapid and exciting growth and it is our vision that this will continue during 2021 and beyond.”

Further information about Carlton Forest 3PL can be found by visiting www.carltonforest3pl.com