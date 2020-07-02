A flexible storage combination

One of the most popular new items in BITO’s recently launched online BITO Direct catalogue is the company’s Galvanised Boltless Shelving, which can hold a combination of BITO’s XL and RK containers for bulk and small parts to suit the different purposes a company may have.

The shelves can be adjusted in 25 mm increments to further enhance the flexibility of this solution. This means users can position the bins and containers to suit the needs of the operation and staff.

A single shelving bay can combine XL stacking containers with a pick opening for ease of access. RK containers fit neatly for small parts picking. Of course, the open shelves also allow users to store their own goods.

The shelving is available in bays of 1850 mm height and 1300 mm width, with depths of either 400 or 600 mm. Back-bracing and a quartet of stiffening beams add strength and stability. This, combined with the galvanised fames and shelves, provides a durable storage solution.

The interactive online page-turn BITO Direct catalogue features a broad range of handling, storage and order picking solutions across its 164 pages. These include the most popular products manufactured by BITO – the majority of which are held in stock in Nuneaton.

The BITO Direct Catalogue, which also features BITO’s design capabilities, is online now HERE. All products are also available in the BITO online shop at shop.bito.com.