A new force in materials handling and storage aims to be a sector game-changer

A new fully integrated handling and storage business will provide the most comprehensive product and service offering in the sector. It has been forged by joining two well-established independent companies into a single operation under the new brand of Altegra Integrated Solutions.

Midlands-based Amvar Handling Solutions Limited and Lift West Limited, which is located near to Taunton have in the past 3 years, both been acquired by the Dunstall Holdings Group. Now the strengths of both companies have combined with the intention of creating a stronger market presence with the coverage, expertise, resources and product mix that exceeds anything currently available in the sector on a national level.

Reinforced with new investment, ambitious plans are now in position to establish Altegra as the only end-to-end handling and storage solutions provider that can meet every aspect of customer need from a single source, with the focus on generating greater value and economy for the customer.

At the core of the offer is an impressive line-up of industry-leading brands including TCM, Flexi, Combilift, Hako and Genie. Its expanded product range includes forklifts, handling equipment, storage and racking systems and other specialised equipment with together with mezzanine flooring, access and security systems and virtually any piece of equipment required to support any distribution or manufacturing operation.

Altegra has the investment, strategy and product line-up to shake up the sector through its independent-business approach and ability to bring together the most comprehensive selection of products. Its expert project management skills and a track record in delivering complex, turn-key solutions also set it aside from rivals in the sector.

Group Managing Director, Steve Petford explained that Altegra will be a positive force for change, providing value-adding solutions that are customer driven.” Instead of customers being shoehorned to limited supplier led options, the solutions and equipment possibilities we can provide are infinite, everything a customer might need.

This includes equipment rental, staff training and much more. It is supported by a highly responsive service and support network, with expert advice and guidance plus a simple ordering and delivery service for consumables and standard equipment. We also have a combined team of people which collectively has a huge amount of experience and ability, ready to deliver on our exciting plans for the business and our customers.

Altegra’s primary business centres will be Midlands and West Country with the capacity and reach to serve any part of the country with rapid response to service needs, on-site training or project supervision.

More about Altegra Integrated Solutions:

Dunstall Holdings Group specialises in materials handling, access, security, storage and workplace solutions. The Group also has a significant presence in the agricultural industry as a major distributor of both John Deere, JCB & Kuhn agricultural equipment. The group has a turnover in excess of £120 million, has been expanding rapidly in the workplace and materials handling sector.

The group acquired Somerset-based Lift West in 2018. Lift West was an established supplier of new and used forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, together with full service, maintenance and spares. The company was one of the largest UK independent suppliers of the TCM range of Forklifts with 80 employees across three sites.

The acquisition of the AMVAR group of companies followed in 2019 after 10 years of impressive growth and further strengthened the Dunstall Holdings presence in the materials handling sector.

With a similar profile to Lift West, Amvar also specialised in new and used forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, together with service, maintenance and spares. In addition, it also offered driver training, pallet racking systems and mezzanine floors together with many additional industrial workspace solutions through its catalogue and websites.

www.altegra.co.uk