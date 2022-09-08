A-SAFE provides maximum durability and ultimate protection with new StepBumper

A-SAFE, the global leader in industrial safety solutions, has launched its new StepBumper solution designed to provide unprecedented levels of heavy-duty, low-level protection from forklift truck related injuries in factories and warehouses.

Able to withstand impact from vehicles weighing up to 6,400kg, StepBumper is the ideal solution for facilities managers and H&S professionals looking to strengthen safety protocols and minimise risk in busy working environments across a wide array of sectors.

Forklift truck related incidents in workplaces can lead to pedestrian injuries, damaged infrastructure and costly downtime. With the StepBumper, A-SAFE has pioneered a low-level barrier designed to add ground level protection alongside pedestrian barriers by serving as a pallet-stop, eliminating injuries caused by vehicle forks diverting underneath the barrier.

Designed to meet increasing industry demand for protection which is suitable for a diverse range of applications, StepBumper is ideal for vehicle charging areas, goods holding areas, building and equipment protection and pedestrian walkways.

Manufactured from an advanced Monoplex material with a twin-layered structure, A-SAFE’s StepBumper offers a unique strength and unrivalled recovery from impact through a built-in memory that allows it to repeatedly flex, cushion and reform upon impact. Covering up to a 200mm impact height, it ensures vehicle bumpers and pallets will not ride over the product, and provides ample room for employees to step on when exiting and entering a vehicle.

StepBumper comes in three size configurations for users to achieve their desired protection length, which includes dimensions of 1200mm, 900mm and 600mm. Other features and benefits include an ergonomic design with no sharp edges; a water-resistant and easy to clean outer layer; a guarantee of minimal downtime for users during its quick 10-minute installation process, and a guarantee of significant return on investment through incident prevention and downtime avoidance, as bumpers do not require replacement or repair.

StepBumper has recently achieved recognition at the highest level, winning a prestigious New Product award from Occupational Health & Safety in the USA. The awards recognise the latest innovations in workplace safety technology, with StepBumper earning recognition in the safety barrier category.

Anette Forster, Chief Marketing Officer at A-SAFE, said: “The StepBumper aligns with A-SAFE’S goal to constantly innovate and continue to design products that utilise new materials and technologies, and which improve the end-user experience in the workplace with regards to safety and ease of use.”

“We’ve taken the issue of preventing serious and potentially fatal injuries in the workplace caused by the need for high-quality, ground level protection, and turned it into a solution with StepBumper. We believe it will take safety to a new level within the industry.”

A-SAFE’s StepBumper is leading the way for workplace safety – giving facilities managers a secure way to keep staff, equipment and vehicles safe at all times.

To find out more about the new StepBumper or A-SAFE’s complete range of products, please visit www.asafe.com

More about A-SAFE

Formed in Halifax in 1984, A-SAFE is the inventor and manufacturer of the world’s first industrial strength polymer safety barrier system, used in warehouses, factories, airports, car parks and other industrial workplaces worldwide. Made from a trademarked advanced polymer called MemaplexTM, A-SAFE barriers flex, absorb impact forces from heavy vehicles, then reform to their original shape. The company is also a pioneer in smart warehouse technology, with its innovative RackEye TM solution the first of its kind globally, giving customers 24/7 monitoring and insight data of rack health.

Winners of three consecutive Queen’s Awards for International trade, the company has 16 subsidiaries in countries including Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Belgium, Spain, USA, UAE and Japan as well as resellers in over 30 countries worldwide, with clients including Nestlé, Coca-Cola, BMW, 3M, Heathrow Airport, Unilever, Amazon and Jaguar Land Rover.

A-SAFE has also worked with the British Standards Institution to sponsor and technically author PAS 13 – the first and only Code of Practice anywhere in the world for Safety Barriers used in Workplace environments.