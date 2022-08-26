A virtual logistics world set to inspire at the IMHX Sustainability Zone

It’s just two weeks to go until the UK’s largest logistics event, IMHX 2022, opens its doors at the NEC, Birmingham.

New for this year’s event will be the Sustainability Zone, delivered by the SEC Group, which will feature the latest innovations across three core zones of Technology, Innovation & Infrastructure, and People. Each area will provide practical insight into the tools available to build and maintain a sustainable, profitable and agile business model.

The Sustainability Zone covers a broad range of topics, from Extended Reality, Autonomous Mobile Robots and Wearable Technology to Sustainable Construction and the Workforce of the Future, providing an overview of the innovation and educational opportunities that are increasingly available to the logistics sector. Bringing a host of technology innovation to life, visitors to the stand can be hands-on with Augmented and Virtual Reality experiences, as well as educational insights.

Visitors can also take a fully immersive 3D Virtual Reality warehouse tour, look around Cranfield’s interactive theatre, and delve into a world of Augmented Reality by simply scanning the QR codes on each topic around the stand.

IMHX event director, Rob Fisher, commented: “The Sustainability Zone is set to inspire the next generation of logistics professionals and entice them into a world of evolving digital innovation with exciting opportunities to bring their exceptional talent to the Warehouse & Workforce of the Future. We look forward to welcoming you to the stand.”

IMHX takes place on 6th-8th September 2022 at the NEC, Birmingham.

https://www.imhx.net/en/visit/sustainability-zone.html