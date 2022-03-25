AB Agri goes for the cream of the crop with 12 new Volvo FM Trucks

Peterborough-based AB Agri has strengthened its relationship with Volvo Trucks, with the pig and poultry feed manufacturing side of its business, ABN, taking on 12 new Volvo FM 460 Globetrotter 6×2 tractor units.

Supplied by David Beecroft, Regional Key Account Sales Manager at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East, the FMs join a 118-strong truck fleet – 30 per cent of which have been provided by Volvo. The new additions will be used for bulk animal feed work, with five operating from ABN’s site in Bury St. Edmunds, one based in Leeds and the remaining six due for delivery later this year.

Mark Hope, Transport Services Contract Manager at AB Agri, says: “There’s no doubt that Volvo Trucks supplies premium vehicles, but when it comes to upgrading our fleet, we don’t just focus on efficiency and high quality, we also look for a strong relationship with the local dealership.

“Our ABN mills don’t have their own fleet maintenance teams, so good, reliable service is paramount to all our transport managers. Knowing they can get support locally is key, as we need to keep our vehicles in excellent condition and with minimal time off the road. Our mill in Bury St. Edmunds has a particularly strong relationship with the local dealer, which is one of the big reasons why Volvo won this latest order.”

Each FM is powered by Volvo’s proven D13K engine, producing up to 460 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque, and will pull a combination of Priden, Muldoon and Wilcox, tri-axle bulk blowing tipping trailers.

They benefit from Volvo’s Drive+ package, for added comfort, and Volvo’s Single Bed Living package, which includes a luxury sleeper control panel, a 28-litre upper wall mounted refrigerator and interior lighting with night light and dimmer.

The Globetrotter cabs all feature Volvo’s dynamic 12-inch high-resolution instrument display with separate nine-inch side display for infotainment, navigation support, transport information and camera monitoring. Plus, the comprehensive Dynafleet telematics system provides AB Agri with real-time operating data via the Volvo Connect app.

On the exterior, the FMs have been spec’d with Alcoa Dura-Bright alloy wheels and feature Volvo’s distinctive V-shaped lights. Safety is improved with factory-fitted cameras at the rear and a passenger corner camera, which is automatically triggered by the turning indicator and shown on the side display, allowing the driver to check for cyclists, pedestrians or motorists at intersections.

“We’ve had FMs on the fleet previously and they’ve always been a great vehicle to drive,” adds Hope. “But the new shape FM is proving to be even more popular – in terms of comfort and technology, they’ve taken a big step forward. Our drivers are delighted with them. On average, we’ve got more Volvos than any other marque and I’m looking forward to building on this over the next few years.”

The trucks are replacing older vehicles and are covered by Volvo Gold Contracts, which guarantee maximum uptime. They will be in operation six days a week, clocking up roughly 140,000 km per year, and have been supplied from the factory in Prime Green paintwork.

AB Agri operates across the entire food industry supply chain, producing and supplying compound animal feed, feed enzymes, specialised feed ingredients and a range of value added services to farmers, feed and food manufacturers, processors and retailers.

