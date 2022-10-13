ABB Robotics welcomes Expert Technologies Group to UK Value Provider network

New Value Provider brings know-how and experience in key industries including automotive, aerospace and construction

Partnership with ABB will open new opportunities for UK manufacturers to automate their applications

ABB welcomes Expert Technologies Group (ETG) as the latest member of its UK network of Value Providers. Working closely with ABB in the UK, ETG will combine its technologies and experience with ABB’s extensive portfolio of robotic solutions to help manufacturers across industries including automotive, powertrain, aerospace, medical, energy, FMCG and modular building to find new ways to boost their productivity.

“The addition of ETG to our Value Provider Network will help us to continue our mission of increasing the rate of robot adoption in companies of all sizes in the UK,” says Nigel Platt, General Manager – UK and Ireland Robotics and Automation. “With its specialist experience in industries like automotive, aerospace and construction, ETG will enable us to develop bespoke solutions, whether it be taking their first steps in robotic automation or discovering and applying new approaches and technologies to upgrade their existing robotic applications.”

Expert Technologies Group is a leading technology solution provider and manufacturer of industrial automation systems, assembly tooling, automated assembly, special purpose machinery and single and multi-robotic cells, including robotic assembly. With operations in the US, UK, Germany, Slovakia and China, ETG will both benefit from and contribute to ABB’s global reach.

“Working with ABB gives us access to the latest and most innovative automation robotics and software, as well as strong relationships with high profile customers across multiple industries,” says Dan Thombs, Chief Commercial Officer of ETG. “ETG has the ability to use these technologies to develop solutions that can be deployed across lots of different industries. ABB gives us the ability to enter markets very quickly with new solutions, strong credibility, and access to a wide customer base.”

Growing numbers of ETG’s customers are global operators, who are increasingly demanding common solutions they can deploy across the globe. ETG has seen a rise in opportunities in new markets through its partnership with ABB, notably in electric vehicle production as manufacturers look for ways to update their production lines.

ABB’s Value Provider program is comprised of a network of qualified partners each selected for their ability to extend ABB’s high levels of service, expertise and access to products. For more information, including how to become an ABB Value Provider, visit https://new.abb.com/channel-partners/status/authorized-value-provider.