ABB robots for processing and packaging highlighted in virtual panoramic tour

Interactive exhibition stand demonstrates the future of packaging and processing

With this year’s PPMA show being postponed, ABB has created a virtual exhibition stand demonstrating its latest products and solutions for processing and packaging applications. Accessible via bit.ly/ABB_PPMA2020, the stand is built around a panoramic tour that enables you to discover the benefits robots can bring to many industries worldwide.

A featured solution on the stand includes the ABB FlexPicker IRB360, demonstrating its fast picking capabilities in a compact footprint. Featuring easy to rinse-off surfaces and joints and designed for picking and packing applications with high payloads up to 8kg, the FlexPicker has established a reputation for fast, flexible, and accurate performance in a wide range of food and beverage and pharmaceuticals applications.

With space at a premium in many factories, solutions that can offer high performance in the smallest possible footprint are ideal. ABB’s fastest and most compact robot yet, the IRB1100, provides 35 percent increased productivity with up to 10 percent space savings, and consistently outperforms other robots in its class in terms of payload and repeatability, even when working in confined locations.

Also on the stand are examples of ABB’s single and dual-arm YuMi® seven-axis robots. Incorporating extensive safety features including padded arms and collision detection that automatically stops the robot if it detects the presence of a human worker. Both robots provide the flexibility needed to meet the production requirements of small and medium enterprises, with the ability to handle a range of precise and repetitive tasks involving components up to 0.5kg. The YuMi robots are part of a suite of exciting collaborative automation solutions that help people and robots work more safely and closer together than ever before.

Visitors to the virtual stand will also find a range of other interactive exhibits including display boards covering videos on elements such as the new RobotStudio® AR viewer, downloadable information including ebooks and white papers and 360 degree rotating models of each robot for full view so you don’t miss out on a thing.

There’s also a chance to visit a dedicated stand showing B&R Automation’s groundbreaking Adaptive Machine. As the machine automation specialists within the ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation Business, B&R Automation’s solutions allow OEM and special purpose machine builders to speed time to market, minimize development risk and reduce costs. Using the virtual stand, visitors can find out more about the Adaptive Machine concept and explore B&R’s ACOPOSTrack, which has been designed to deliver decisive technological advantages for adaptive, connected manufacturing by transporting parts and products quickly and flexibly.

“Our interactive exhibition stands provide an ideal way for visitors to find out more about our latest robots and how they can help to deliver value in industrial applications” says Julian Ware, Sales Manager for ABB Robotics in the UK and Ireland. “While there is obviously no substitute for personal contact, features like the inclusion of online enquiry mechanisms included on the stand provide the next best thing, enabling people to easily get in contact with us to find out more about how we can help them make a switch to robotic automation.”

To learn more about ABB robotic solutions and the difference it could make to your processing and packaging application, visit the virtual PPMA stand today, bit.ly/ABB_PPMA2020