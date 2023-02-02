ABB RobotStudio® takes to the Cloud enabling real-time collaboration

World’s leading robotics programming software expands into the cloud with powerful new functionalities

Allows teams to collaborate on robot programming and simulation from anywhere in the world, on any device

New features include simplified interfaces, version control and highly accurate simulation – making programming easier and faster

ABB has enhanced its industry-leading RobotStudio® robot programming and simulation software with cloud-enabled functionality. The new RobotStudio Cloud enables individuals and teams to collaborate in real-time on robot cell designs from anywhere in the world, on any device. New features such as automatic version control increase transparency and productivity across teams. The software’s simplified interfaces and intuitive navigation allow users of all skill levels to work on robotic projects.

“At ABB Robotics, we continue to develop innovative and flexible solutions to help businesses overcome challenges, respond to changing customer needs and thrive in an age of increasing digitalization,” said Marc Segura, President of ABB Robotics division.

“New web-based tools like RobotStudio Cloud bring a new level of agility and flexibility to manufacturers in how they plan and design their robotic automation solutions. Offering a simplified user experience, RobotStudio Cloud helps to increase collaboration and reduce complexity, enabling both novices and experts to push the boundaries of robotics programming.”

Already the world’s leading robotic programming software, the new and enhanced cloud based RobotStudio software can help companies program robots more collaboratively while cutting the time, cost and disruption associated with physical testing and commissioning. Now system integrators and engineering teams can collaborate in real-time to design, develop and enhance robotic automation solutions.

New features in RobotStudio Cloud include version control, which allows users to keep track of changes and have full transparency of any amendments. With complete knowledge of who edited the program and when, developers can cut the time needed to resolve errors and performance issues.

Incorporating RobotStudio’s cloud-based virtual controllers, developers have a rapid and powerful robot simulation tool to tune and test programs. By producing an exact digital twin, the virtual controllers give developers complete confidence that – once installed in the real world – the robot will move as precisely as in the simulation. This allows for the fine-tuning and optimization that can help minimize waste or problems when production begins.

The software’s simplified interface makes it easier than ever to produce and change programs, enabling users with little engineering expertise to program robot applications rapidly and with minimum effort. Meanwhile, enterprise-grade protection ensures high security and productivity.

RobotStudio Cloud is the latest chapter in the ongoing development of ABB’s RobotStudio software, which already offers over 500 integrated productivity-enhancing functions. Automatic path planning, for example, can reduce the time needed to program robots by 80 percent. In addition, AR (augmented reality) and VR-enabled (virtual reality) options allow users to optimize the design of their robotic installations by enabling them to visualize and interact with them in a virtual 3D environment. RobotStudio® Suite including the RobotStudio Cloud are available in the Premium license package.

