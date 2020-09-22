Abbey Logistics adds 11 latest generation vehicles to British Sugar Fleet

Abbey Logistics has taken delivery of 11 new latest generation trucks that will go into Abbey’s core British Sugar fleet, providing bulk sugar movements throughout the UK and Ireland.

The new CF trucks from DAF feature latest generation aerodynamics, engines and gearboxes together with dynamic intelligent driving modes designed for maximum transport efficiency and minimum emissions.

The vehicles will produce up to 20% less nitrogen oxide and fewer particulates than previous generation vehicles being replaced in the fleet, as British Sugar maximises the environmental benefits of homegrown sugar.

As the sole processor of the UK’s beet sugar crop, British Sugar are the leading producer of sugar for the British and Irish food and beverage markets, processing around eight million tonnes of sugar beet that produces around 1.4 million tonnes of sugar each year.

British-grown beet sugar fulfils 50% of the UK’s sugar demand and the industry supports up to 9,500 jobs, with sugar going into food processing and on supermarket shelves under the Silver Spoon brand.

British Sugar has made significant pledges to achieve environmental and efficiency goals in their 2030 Sustainability commitments, and their supply chains will play a crucial role in achieving these.

Stewart Dickson, British Sugar’s Logistics Contracts Manager said:

“We want to reduce the impact on the environment across all our supply chains and transport our homegrown sugar as efficiently as possible. We are delighted that Abbey Logistics understands and shares our commitment to ensure our transport fleet continues to reduce emissions through intelligent management of deliveries and having the latest generation of vehicles in operation.

“Working side by side, Abbey Logistics’ engineers and our own sustainability experts have procured the very best and most appropriate vehicles for our operation, that will help achieve our sustainability goals, support our customers and the long-term competitiveness of homegrown British Sugar.”

Matthew Parsons, Abbey Logistics’ General Manager for the British Sugar Contract said:

“Continued investment in our fleet is essential to ensure all operations under our control are efficient and have the lowest impact on the environment.

“This most recent investment will remove less efficient vehicles from the fleet and further reduces the emissions generated from homegrown sugar transport.”

www.abbeylogisticsgroup.com