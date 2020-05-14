Abbey Logistics extends contract with ADM Edible Oils

Specialist bulk road tanker operator Abbey Logistics Group has secured a contract extension with leading Edible oils producer ADM UK to distribute bulk oils throughout the U.K.

Following a competitive tender process, Abbey Logistics, the U.K.’s largest liquid food road tanker company, secured a multi-year contract extension with ADM, one of Europe’s leading edible oils producers.

Abbey Logistics has worked with ADM for more than 20 years providing bulk liquid transport to customers throughout the UK and this latest extension sees Abbey placing an even greater emphasis on service and customer support.

Together, ADM and Abbey made significant changes to the operation of the contract, utilising vast amounts of data to understand where service could be improved. Working side by side, the teams developed a plan to drive industry leading levels of service, quality and flexibility.

The new approach included increased use of live data and management information, a new Regional Manager and a restructured planning team together with closer collaboration with ADM on managing and coordinating loading from ADM’s plant, to eliminate blockages and increase efficiency.

Abbey’s Liquids Business Unit Director Dave Patten said: “Our continued partnership with ADM is thanks to a collaborative approach, regular dialogue and a great working relationship which has allowed us to identify pinch points and take action.”

“Since we implemented changes to the operation, we have consistently seen service levels well above industry standards and we expect that to continue.”

“Together, we worked with focus and energy to create a sustainable, flexible and dependable transport operation and the success of the changes our teams have implemented is a clear example of Abbey’s attitude to supporting customers through listening, and a core focus achieving leading levels of service and quality.“

“Despite being the largest edible oils road tanker company in the UK, we are determined to prove to customers that it is not just our scale that can support them, it’s our willingness and ability to understand the unique challenges each customer faces and then building a solution tailored specifically to their business.”