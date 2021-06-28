Abbey Logistics forms strategic partnership with Cisternas Amarillo S.L

Abbey has formed a new partnership with Cisternas Amarillo S.L (Amarillo), a large bulk powder road tanker company based in Seville, Spain and part of the full-service logistics company, Pantoja Grupo Logistico.

The partnership is designed to provide continuous movement of customers’ products between the UK and Spain and provide customers with a faster more reliable and cost-effective transport solution through a well-managed joined-up approach that optimises the reach of the two businesses.

The partnership combines Abbey and Amarillo’s extensive knowledge and experience in bulk food road tanker transport and maximises their collective fleet capabilities to provide a reliable flow of feedstock ingredients between the two countries.

Utilising multimodal transport links, the tanks are reloaded for the return journeys, minimising empty miles and fully utilising both company’s vehicles and drivers to ensure products move on a continuous basis.

Paul Laverick, Head of Abbey’s Powder Division said:

“This new partnership further demonstrates Abbey’s unique ability to support road tanker companies in Europe thanks to our scale and network capability in the UK.

Amarillo is highly regarded for its skills and experience in bulk dry food grade products and we are delighted to begin working together as we maximise the vast experience our combined businesses have for the benefit of our customers.”

Lars Stendahl, Amarillo’s Operations Director said:

“Abbey Logistics is well known to us and their reputation for customer service and flexibility together with their specialist knowledge of the products we carry, made them a natural fit for our operations and customers.

“We look forward to expanding our work together and building on the partnership we have formed.”

