Abbey Logistics initiative to keep staff healthy and exercising while at home

Road tanker company Abbey Logistics has posted health and nutrition packs supplied by Applied Nutrition to all their 650 employees, and launched a daily online personal fitness class provided by leading personal training company Absolute Body Solutions, further demonstrating its support for its frontline workers, and those working from home or on furlough.

Abbey’s latest initiative to support its staff has been funded in full by the company’s board of directors and shareholders NorthEdge Capital, and is intended to remind staff to stay healthy and acknowledge the hard work all the team are doing to keep the company operating as close to normal as possible.

Abbey CEO Steve Granite said: “We wanted to recognise the commitment and dedication all of our staff are showing to keep the food and pharmaceutical manufacturers we supply, stocked with the vital ingredients they need.

“The Board and I, along with NorthEdge, hope this small gesture will remind our teams that their wellbeing is at the forefront of our minds. In addition to the health packs we’ve setup a daily online fitness class for all home workers and Furloughed staff so they can take part in a personal training session to help keep their mind and body in good health. The guys at Absolute Body Solutions have provided one of their qualified personal trainers to hold a private fitness class for Abbey employees at lunch time each day.

“I’m impressed every day by our people and the commitment they have shown. While it is easy to get down about the current situation we all face, our team has continued to remain optimistic, professional and determined to continue providing excellent levels of service to our customers.

“None of us know when the worst will be behind us. But I do know that the best way forward requires Abbey as an employer to look after our staff in whatever way we can.

“We have several other initiatives planned over the coming weeks intended to keep our teams engaged, fit and healthy. This is vital for us to maintain the amazing collective effort and resilience we need to manage this difficult time with minimal disruption.”