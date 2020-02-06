Abbey Logistics opens non-food grade wash bay

Abbey Logistics, the UK’s largest food grade road tanker company, will be opening a non-food grade wash bay at its tank cleaning facility in Liverpool in February. Abbey’s cleaning station provides tank cleaning services to both their own, and other haulier’s tanker trailers.

Abbey have operated their own wash bay facilities in Liverpool and Hull for more than 20 years, with their busy tank wash in Liverpool, previously being exclusively food grade.

The company says that due to significant demand for more non-food tank cleaning capacity in the region, they have converted one of their bays to wash non-food grade products exclusively, and can provide cost effective cleaning to both accompanied and unaccompanied tanks, taking advantage of their years of tank cleaning experience to ensure maximum quality and compliance.

Completely separated from food grade wash bays, the new non-food wash bay will provide tank wash services to any haulier for non-food grade, non-hazardous products.

The new bay is isolated from the food grade washes and operates on a separate cleaning network to ensure no cross contamination. Wash bay operatives will also work exclusively on food or non-food and will not be able to access any other bays, further enhancing wash integrity.

All wash equipment such as lances and hoses will also operate exclusively in their own area.

This latest development comes after Abbey recently announced extended opening hours at its Liverpool facility, now operating Sunday – Friday 6AM – 12AM and Saturday 6AM – 2PM