ABE Ledbury celebrates site purchase

A key member of the palletised freight distribution network Palletline has just purchased the site it has operated from for 20 years.

ABE Ledbury, which is wholly owned by Palletline, bought the 2.5-acre site on Bromyard Road in Ledbury, Herefordshire, following its continued growth which has seen it expand into the site’s warehouse, offices, and workshops – a space totalling 30,000 sq ft.

ABE Ledbury joined Palletline in 1994 and thrived as part of the network, before being acquired by Palletline in 2017.

ABE employs 75 people and has a fleet of 50 vehicles and 60 trailers. It proudly serves the HR, LD, most of WR and part of GL & SY postcode areas.

Clive Brooks, Managing Director of ABE Ledbury, said: “We have been leasing for the past two decades and when the site came up for sale we seized the opportunity.

“This purchase secures our future in Ledbury and the perfect way to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2022.”

ABE Ledbury was established in 1972 and initially serviced mainly agricultural customers before expanding into smaller consignments, groupage loads and tankers.

Paul Elson, Palletline’s Logistics Director said: “This is a bold and insightful investment that demonstrates ABE Ledbury’s commitment to the local community.

“We have worked together for nearly 30 years and they have delivered an exceptional service for shareholding members and customers alike.