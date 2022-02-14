Access Innovations achieves 70 per cent reduction in paper with BigChange

BigChange field service management software is helping commercial and industrial door specialist Access Innovations reduce paper consumption by more than 70 per cent. Using the BigChange platform, the West Midlands company has also reduced the resource required to manage its field service operation and has improved customer service with automatic job scheduling, reporting and invoicing. Responsible for around 20,000 doors, Access Innovations uses BigChange to improve workforce health and safety with daily vehicle and driver checks, live vehicle tracking and online access to risk assessments and method statements.

“As well as reducing our environmental impact through a massive reduction in the paper we consume, BigChange has also had a positive impact on other aspects of the business,” commented John Lunt, Operations Director at Access Innovations. “The back-office resource required to record, schedule and report on jobs has been reduced, which in turn results in better service for our customers. I even had one client email me saying ‘give us a chance’ having received completion reports, including photos, and the invoice, all within 5 minutes of the engineer finishing on-site!”

Access Innovations install, repair, service and maintain manual doors, fire doors, automatic doors, rapid action doors, roller shutters, fire shutters, sectional doors, manual and automatic traffic barriers, manual and automatic gates. Operating across the West Midlands and London, Access Innovations also supply and fit security fencing, bollards and crash barriers as well as dock levellers, dock shelters and dock bumpers.

Access Innovation selected BigChange to replace an existing job control system. Since implementing the complete job management solution, which incorporates customer relationship management (CRM), job scheduling, live tracking, field resource management, financial management and business intelligence in one simple to use and easy to integrate platform, Access Innovations has recorded significant improvements in the workflows used to record, schedule, complete and report on routine service and ad-hoc maintenance tasks. Access Innovations is also planning to expand its use of BigChange with increased use of the CRM functionality which it hopes will support the continued growth of the company.

“When we were looking for a new system, we identified a number of possible suppliers and requested on-site presentations but only 2 agreed to come and see us,” Lunt continued. “BigChange didn’t just sell their system to the management they communicated the benefits to the users, and they made the decision. Since that day the support we have had from BigChange has been excellent.”

