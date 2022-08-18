Act now to protect supply chain, says Logistics UK

Figures from Logistics UK’s latest performance tracker demonstrate the unsustainable financial pressures that businesses are currently facing. The current situation is predicted to worsen by 82% of respondents, who expect the cost of transporting goods to escalate further in Q3 of 2022.

Responses to the survey, completed by 165 of Logistics UK’s members spanning 12 business sectors, demonstrate that the logistics industry is struggling with inflated prices, as bulk diesel increased by up to 42% in the first six months of the year. Sarah Watkins, Logistics UK’s Deputy Director – Policy Information, comments:

“Operating costs have continued to rise substantially: as a result, freight rates across all modes are predicted to increase in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022, with domestic and international road freight rates expected to rise by an average of 5.9% and 5.0%. With 95% of respondents predicting the cost-of-living to worsen in Q3 2022, and one-third of respondents anticipating a decrease in orders in Q3 2022 as consumers reduce spending in response to the cost-of-living crisis, it is vital that immediate action by Government is taken to ensure the health of the UK supply chain.

“In June 2022, Logistics UK wrote to Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi MP asking him to take decisive action via the immediate introduction of a 6p per litre reduction in fuel duty, in addition to the 5p per litre reduction that was announced as part of the 2022 Spring Statement. That reduction was absorbed by rising fuel prices. It is estimated this would result in an average saving in operational costs of £2,424 per annum for each 44-tonne truck operated and the business group is today (11 August 2022) renewing its call on government to work with industry to reduce operating costs, where possible, and protect the nation’s integral supply chain.”

To view a summary of the most recent Logistics Performance Tracker, please visit:

https://logistics.org.uk/CMSPages/GetFile.aspx?guid=b31b0628-0598-43d1-be5a-b03b2e63192a&lang=en-GB