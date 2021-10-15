A&D Logistics takes ten ‘Selection Plus’ used trucks by Renault Trucks

Linwood, Scotland operator A&D Logistics has demonstrated its commitment to the Renault Trucks brand with the purchase of ten Range T ‘Selection Plus’ tractor units from Used Trucks by Renault Trucks.

Commenting on the purchase, Alan Bolsworth, Business Development Manager at A&D Logistics, says: “We opted for Renault Trucks for our latest vehicles to build on the partnership we have developed since becoming a Renault Trucks Service Point in the West of Scotland, as well as the positive experience we’ve had with the new T High we recently introduced into the fleet.”

Working closely with A&D Logistics, Renault Trucks Scotland pulled out all the stops to source ten vehicles from Renault Truck’s central used stock, all readily available and meeting the high specification required by the customer, with the added benefit of a 24 month Renault Trucks backed driveline warranty for total peace of mind.

Alan continues: “Our fleet carries out container haulage work as well as some general haulage across Scotland and, apart from the last few years where used trucks have been in limited supply, our strategy had previously always been operating used trucks, as the operation does not require high mileage. At the time we were also handing back some vehicles on an operating lease and it was a tough decision given our relationship with other manufacturers, but the deal we agreed with Renault Trucks was too good an opportunity to miss.”

Peter Murray, Dealer Principal of Renault Trucks Scotland adds: “We are delighted with this commitment from A&D Logistics to the Renault Trucks brand and their decision to buy quality Used Trucks. These vehicles look stunning and you could easily believe they are brand new trucks and not previously owned. Displaying a recently updated version of their distinctive livery, I am confident that they will perform just as good they look.”

www.renault-trucks.co.uk