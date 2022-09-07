Adam Chassin joins Volta Trucks as Chief Commercial Officer

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has appointed Adam Chassin as its Chief Commercial Officer with immediate effect. Having received nearly €300M of investment funding to date, and with the first prototype purpose-built full-electric medium duty trucks for last mile delivery now being tested by customers, Volta Trucks is poised to supercharge its commercial growth across Europe.

Adam is the former Head of Business for Uber in Europe where he had responsibility for driving Uber’s growth through partnerships across Europe. Adam is also the former Head of Strategic Business development for Amazon where he worked across the entire portfolio of Amazon’s businesses to scale the Amazon Prime subscription business, launch new businesses such as Prime Now (Amazon’s two hour delivery service), develop new market entry strategies, and structure strategic partnerships to accelerate the growth of Amazon business units. Recently, Adam has worked closely with founders and CEOs of early stage companies across Europe, as both an operator, investor, and board member focused on scaling commercial teams to accelerate growth. Most recently, Adam served as Chief Commercial Officer of Instafreight, an early stage digital logistics platform disrupting the European overland freight transportation industry.

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Chassin will report to Volta Trucks’ Chief Executive Officer, Essa Al-Saleh, and oversee the company’s Sales and Business Development functions, as well as Marketing, Public Policy and Communications.

Confirming the appointment of Adam Chassin as Chief Commercial Officer, Essa Al-Saleh, said; “I’m delighted to welcome Adam to the leadership team of Volta Trucks at this pivotal time in the commercial development of the company. Adam’s leadership experience in executive roles at leading technology companies will be invaluable for Volta Trucks as we look to scale our commercial efforts across Europe and eventually come to the United States. I am looking forward to working closely with Adam to build on our already strong foundation to decarbonize urban delivery in cities around the world.”

Adam Chassin continued; “Truck deliveries are currently one of the most polluting activities that occur in cities around the world. I am thrilled to be joining Volta Trucks at this critical time to help advance its vital mission to decarbonize last mile delivery in cities. With a revolutionary full-electric truck designed and built from the ground up to optimize last mile delivery, and with a highly innovative business model which incentivizes fleet owners to begin the transition from a dirty diesel past to a clean future, Volta Trucks is well positioned to deliver a much cleaner, cheaper, and safer last mile logistics solution than currently exists in the market.”

