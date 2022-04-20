Additional funding for HGV Driver facilities a positive step forward, says Logistics UK

The government’s announcement of an additional £20million to boost HGV driver facilities is a positive step forward for industry, according to Logistics UK. The business group is now calling on roadside service operators to apply for funding urgently so that these much-needed improvements can be implemented as quickly as possible.

Mags Simpson, Head of Policy Engagement at Logistics UK comments: “Today’s announcement is much welcomed news for this vital sector of the economy; Logistics UK members report that the lack of available lorry parking and suitable roadside facilities is one of the main barriers to recruitment.

“Lorry drivers are required by law to take regular rest periods, including overnight mandated rest breaks. It is vital that these key workers, who are charged with keeping the nation stocked with everything it needs, have a safe place to take these breaks, where they are also able to make use of much needed bathroom and catering facilities. It is essential that roadside service operators now make use of this additional funding and prioritise their applications.”

The funding is part of National Highways’ existing £169 million Users and Communities Fund and, when added to the £32.5million previously committed in the Chancellor’s budget, takes the total government investment in driver facilities to £52.5million since last year.

Ms Simpson comments: “Logistics UK looks forward to working with members and government to ensure the funding is used as effectively as possible, and to highlight further opportunities for improved driver facilities and increased lorry parking.”

