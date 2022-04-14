Addverb Technologies appoints Pieter Feenstra as CEO of the EMEA region

Feenstra will lead the EMEA expansion as Addverb Technologies becomes the intra-logistics automation preference and will represent Addverb at LogiMAT 2022

Addverb Technologies, a leading robotics company in fixed and flexible automation, announces a key appointment in the international leadership team to accelerate its global expansion and enhance competitive positioning. The company has appointed Pieter Feenstra as the CEO of the EMEA region. This hire comes amongst Addverb’s recent global expansion across US and Europe markets. Feenstra will be formally introduced as the new CEO of Addverb’s EMEA region at LogiMAT 2022.

“We are excited and committed to leading warehouse innovation on a global scale,” says Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Addverb. ” We are proud to welcome Pieter as CEO of EMEA region. Under his leadership we will serve our customer in the region in the right way. His thought leadership and rich experience will help us build a strong team.”

Feenstra has a proven track record of project-driven warehouse automation business in different parts of Europe, Australia, India and other parts of Asia and the United States. With nearly 30 years of experience in supply chain automation, alongside his strong aptitude for business growth and automation, he is well-equipped to grow the business for Addverb in EMEA.

”Addverb is uniquely positioned due to the fact that they have both fixed as well as mobile robotic solutions, all backed up by a strong software suite”, says Pieter Feenstra. “I think the more traditional types of automation will remain important and they have their place, but to be able to complement that with modern mobile robotic solutions is key and that is exactly the reason why I am very excited to be part of the Addverb family.”

Prior to joining Addverb, Feenstra was the CEO of Supply Chain Automation North America for Körber. Before his time with Körber, he spent 20 years in various executive roles for Swisslog across the world.

Addverb will be in Hall 3, booth D41 and will be showing their Zippy 10 (sortation robot), Quadron (shuttle for totes), and Dynamo 200 (Autonomous Mobile Robot). These robots and shuttle will be running live and in combination to show Addverb’s portfolio of fixed and mobile automation solutions. Addverb will be further displaying videos of their esteemed reference customers sites and showcase their advanced in-house software suite.

More about Addverb Technologies

Founded in 2016, Addverb offers a unique logistics combination of fixed and mobile automation. Their expertise involves IoT, robotics, and warehousing consulting to create a fully customized solution for each individual customer. Addverb has provided warehouse automation solutions to different customers across FMCG, Grocery, Apparel, Petrochemicals, Pharma, Automotive etc. Including the likes of Unilever, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Marico, Dabur, ITC, Patanjali, and more.