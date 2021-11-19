Adrian Fawcett joins Bis Henderson Group as Chairman and Investor

Bis Henderson Group, the talent-to-solutions supply chain services company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Adrian Fawcett as Chairman. Adrian will join the Board of Directors to help the business accelerate through the next phase of its growth, as the company seeks to develop into the largest platform provider for warehouse space, consulting and recruitment services to the supply chain and logistics sector.

Adrian is also currently Chairman of Park Holidays UK. The company has seen its fortunes grow during his tenure, through four PE sponsor transactions, from being a sub £15m company into the £1bn business it is today. A sale to Sun Communities of the USA has just been agreed.

His early career was spent at Bass Brewing where he helped build and sell the business and was instrumental in the creation of Tradeteam Exel distribution. He also led the growth of Punch Taverns, successfully floating the business as a 9,300 plus outlet, ftse 100 company.

In the healthcare sector he became CEO of BMI Healthcare, where he elevated the company to being the largest private UK healthcare system serving the breadth of the UK. And as Chairman of Silentnight Group Adrian has overseen a transformation of the company’s fortunes, taking it to a market leading position in the sleep category.

Andy Kaye, CEO of Bis Henderson Group, commented: “Adrian brings a wealth of experience and a fantastic track record of working with teams to create some of the fastest growing, market leading and transactionally active companies in their sectors. The Board and I welcome Adrian’s insight and energy in helping us build for the future and we look forward to working with him in what is planned to be an exciting chapter of growth and development for our business.”

Adrian Fawcett commented: “Fast and efficient access to available warehouse space has become increasingly critical and relevant to the new, agile business models of today – and this is true across retail, manufacturing, distributors and supply chain service providers. The Brexit and Pandemic dislocations have created accelerated and unavoidable new requirements – meaning that Bis Henderson’s integrated solutions and services are increasingly vital for business success.”

