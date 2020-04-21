Advanced Flexi operator courses launched

Narrow Aisle has launched a new programme of advanced training courses for operators of Flexi articulated warehouse reach trucks.

The new courses are designed to ensure that operators of the latest models in the Flexi ACiON range have the skills to make optimum use of the trucks’ progressive features.

“The new Flexi LiTHiON and ACiON models feature a host of collaborative robotic – or ‘cobotic’ – technology that improves safety and product throughput, so it is essential that operators are able to make full use of the systems,” says John Maguire, managing director of Narrow Aisle Ltd.

He continues: “The courses deliver both valuable refresher training for existing Flexi operators but are also suitable for the growing number of moving mast reach truck operators that are migrating from this wide aisle format to new Flexi articulated very narrow aisle technology.”

“There has never been a better time to be a Flexi driver. Just as some people see the car that they drive as a way of expressing their social status on the road, warehouse staff attach a similar sense of kudos to operators of certain types of handling equipment and, from the feedback we are getting from clients, Flexi operators have great status among their peers and other forklift drivers within the warehouse. We are told that reach truck drivers not only find the switch to Flexi technology easy to adapt to, they see operating a Flexi as something of a status symbol.”

The ‘cobotic’ technology at the heart of Narrow Aisle’s new range of Flexi ACiON and LiTHiON range of articulated forklift trucks, means that the trucks are smart, safe, productive and reliable.

The Flexi’s advanced suite of ‘cobotic’ technology is, in effect, connected to the truck’s nervous system and it allows features such as the operator’s vision camera, height selection system and aisle sensing technology to be integrated without any hard-wired relays, contactors and so on.

“A controller area network (CANbus) allows communication between all parts of the new Flexis without dedicated wiring in between. This allows additional features to be added to the truck via software alone,” explains John Maguire.

One such feature is ‘smart stop’ system – an ‘in-aisle sensor’ developed by Flexi Warehouse Systems’ team of software engineers that disables the truck if it has come in to contact with an object, such as pallet loads, racking or rack guards within the aisle. The truck can only be restarted once the driver has reported details of the collision to the designated line manager, thus ensuring that no incidents go unreported.

John Maguire adds: “The latest Flexi machines are bristling with features and our new courses will ensure that experienced operators who are due for a refresher course and drivers that are converting to the Flexi truck concept will be able to make the most of the advanced functionality available.”

For details on the new programme of advanced Flexi operator courses visit www.flexi.co.uk