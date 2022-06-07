AME reveals The Cutting-Edge Safety Solution at LogiMAT 2022

Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME), a company revolutionising the approach to site safety, attended LogiMAT 2022 to introduce its new EGOpro Manager 4.0 platform, a state-of-the-art software that combines a proactive approach to increase site safety with tools to enhance productivity.

Claudio Salvador, President and CEO, AME, says, “LogiMAT is the top European event for intralogistics, and it was great to meet our customers and OEM partners face-to-face once again. Our main goal for the event was to increase visibility and awareness of the future of safety and how AME is delivering this through its smart, compact, easy-to-use digital tools.”

AME has been present in the world of safety for over 20 years and has deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities of modern site logistics. The new EGOpro 4.0 software presents a digital revolution in site safety, using real-time data and analysis to provide an approach that gives a single, combined, objective measurement of safety and efficiency, by individual vehicle, fleet, or zone within the facility.

Salvador continues, “Our EGOpro solutions create a proactive approach to safety and acts as a complete safety net for the site. As intralogistics become increasingly automated and with growing pressures to reach new levels in safety while making operations more efficient than ever to meet market demands, these tools are essential for the future.”

Alongside the launch of its new digital platform for site safety, AME also revealed its new branding at LogiMAT.

Salvador concludes, “Our new branding reflects our new mission: TO CREATE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY TO PROTECT YOUR PEACE OF MIND. We are looking to the future and meeting the challenges our customers are facing using the latest digital technology. We believe the future of safety is now!”

More about Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME)

Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME) is a Florentine company that has been developing technological solutions for Safety & Security since 1999. Thanks to its futuristic vision and continuous innovation, AME has become a real leader in the field of active safety, exporting its products all over the world. The company’s aim is to create technological innovation to protect the operator and bring the concept of active prevention in all types of working environments, through the values of innovation, excellence and partnership that are the foundation on which the company’s philosophy is built.

https://www.ameol.it/