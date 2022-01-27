LiftEx Bahrain cancelled

Regretfully, after discussion with the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) Board, the decision has been made to cancel LiftEx Bahrain, which was due to take place on 21-22 March 2022. Whilst there has always been considerable interest in the event from both global and local vendors, it has become clear that – mostly for reasons due to the global pandemic – there is not enough commitment to make this a viable event at this current time. LEEA remains fully committed to their membership in the Middle East. Moving forward, LEEA is looking to have a member meeting in Bahrain in 2022 and a LiftEx Middle East in 2023, in a new location.

LEEA and the lifting industry can look forward to the return of the LiftEx Exhibition in the UK, which will be held at P&J Live, Aberdeen on 5-6 October 2022. The 4th annual LEEA Awards will be taking place there on the middle evening – 5 October. There are opportunities to align your brand with LiftEx 2022 and make the most out of your investment before, during and after the show. Packages can be tailored to suit your requirements.

www.leeaint.com