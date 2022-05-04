AG & Sons join the Pall-Ex network

Biggleswade-based business AG & Sons Transport Ltd has joined the Pall-Ex network in a move that will strengthen its service offering for its longstanding customers.

The family-owned business with a proud history stretching back to 1975 joins Pall-Ex as a shareholder member.

This means that it joins a network of more than 90 shareholder members, all united in their pursuit of excellence and their ambition to deliver the best possible service to each other and their customers.

The previous decade has seen impressive growth for AG & Sons.

Having operated a successful transport business for more than 30 years, AG & Sons ventured into warehousing and storage in 2010.

Successful contracts soon meant that two distribution centres were commissioned with over 50,000 square feet of both racked and free-space storage areas available.

Becoming shareholder members of Pall-Ex now creates greater scope for the business to grow, as it facilitates cost effective local, national and international palletised freight distribution.

From its base in Hertfordshire, AG & Sons will cover a number of SG postcode areas.

Operations Director, Grant Gallafent explains why the business took the opportunity to become a shareholder of Pall-Ex.

He comments: “Becoming part of the Pall-Ex network is a great opportunity for our business to grow and offer even more services to our customers.

“The pallet network operations fit well alongside our other work, with our current infrastructure built so we can easily scale up operations when needed.

“We are all really looking forward to working with Pall-Ex and our fellow shareholder members to ensure we continue to offer excellent service.”

Pall-Ex Group’s Managing Director – UK Business Units, Barry Byers, oversees the Pall-Ex network and is looking forward to developing the network further.

Welcoming AG & Sons to the network, Barry comments: “AG & Sons have a strong history of delivering excellent service and we are very happy to have them join the Pall-Ex network as shareholder members.

“With over 40 years of experience in the industry, we know that Pall-Ex’s offering is in safe hands in the SG area.

“I know I speak for everyone at Pall-Ex when I say that we are excited to see AG & Sons go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Find out more about Pall-Ex’s shareholder opportunities.