Air Spectrum launches the UK’s first battery powered, zero emissions dust suppression misting system – The ecotech Rotary Atomiser

Energy efficient, non-toxic and environmentally friendly, the UK’s first green, dust suppression system becomes available to buy or to hire.

Air quality solutions expert, Air Spectrum Environmental, introduces its energy efficient, zero emissions dust suppression misting system, the ecotech Rotary Atomiser (RA) – the first of its kind in the UK.

Three years in the making, this misting system is battery powered, rather than using diesel, and therefore does not generate any harmful emissions or noise pollution. The RA can operate for approximately eight hours on one single charge.

Using rotary centrifugal energy, the ecotech RA can be programmed to provide up to 15+ metres of misting at a variety of droplet sizes, according to need. Like the rest of the Air Spectrum misting range, it’s designed to work with their range of non-toxic chemical additives for odour control and disinfection, as well as dust control. Its 1125L bowser tank allows a run time of between six to eight hours, depending on flow rate settings.

The ecotech RA was developed to meet higher customer demand for sustainable solutions, and to fulfil Air Spectrum’s own environmentally responsible agenda. The company aims to become integral to green supply chains in relevant industries like waste, recycling, construction and demolition.

Steve Hunt, Managing Director of Air Spectrum says, “The ecotech Rotary Atomiser is the result of three years of comprehensive development, and designed to reduce carbon emissions during the dust suppression process. It represents our commitment to our clients, the environment and prioritising air quality in all our solutions. It’s a first for us, and for UK industry.”

The ecotech Rotary Atomiser is available for purchase, or to hire from Air Spectrum.

Air Spectrum will also be showcasing the ecotech Rotary Atomiser at Let’s Recycle Live/ Demo Expo, Stoneleigh Park on 15-16 September, Stand F6.

To find out more about Air Spectrum and ecotech visit: https://www.airspectrum.com/fogging-and-misting/ecotech/