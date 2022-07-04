ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
All-new Giti GSR237 Combi Road launches in size 355/50R22.5

Supply Chain

A completely new size for Giti Tire in Europe, the all-new Giti GSR237 Combi Road steer tyre in 355/50R22.5 has been launched for high load, low platform transportation.

Designed to compete with premium brands – which up until now have been the only manufacturers to produce this size – the tyre has been proven with European test fleet partners to deliver enhanced abrasion resistance and superior mileage in both highway and reginal applications.

Comparative mileage performance of the Giti GSR237
Graph: Comparative mileage performance of the Giti GSR237 Combi Road against a premium and direct competitor based on real-life testing.

The tyre records a B in Rolling Resistance and A in Noise and carries three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) homologation so it can be used all-year round in all EU countries.

Development of the Giti GSR237 Combi Road was led by Giti Tire’s European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany.

Antonio Palummo, TBR Senior Engineer – Europe for Giti Tire, said: “Tread characteristics include an extremely wide and robust design with three straight longitudinal grooves for effective water evacuation and deep transversal sipes to improve grip and traction on snow and ice.

“Very robust shoulders protect the tyre from abrasion and have been proven to deliver regular wear.”

Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director – UK at Giti Tire, said: “When meeting with fleets it will be hugely beneficial to have size 355/50R22.5 in the portfolio, and with the Giti GSR237 Combi Road steer tyre having outstanding mileage and top label ranking performance we expect to see big demand.”

www.giti-tire.eu

