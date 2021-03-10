Alstom extends and expands Wincanton contract for three years

Alstom, a provider of the widest range of smart solutions in the UK rail market, has renewed and expanded its contract for a further three years with Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business.

Under the new contract, Wincanton will extend the breadth of services which it offers Alstom, through the creation of a logistics facility designed to meet Alstom’s future service needs. Wincanton will provide a dedicated warehouse solution for the refurbishment of Alstom’s high-speed passenger train fleet – Class 390 Pendolino.

Wincanton will support the refurbishment through the establishment of a 71,000 sq ft warehouse facility in Haydock, near Liverpool. Materials will be migrated from an existing facility in Warrington to enable production support for the refurbishment programme. In addition, the facility will be used for both recycling and waste management from site.

Alstom and Wincanton have worked in partnership since 2018, with Wincanton providing a dedicated service to manage and control the flow of materials for the maintenance and refurbishment of Alstom passenger trains in the UK.

Wincanton will continue to undertake inventory management for Alstom from a 44,000 sq ft shared-user facility in Blackburn, servicing Alstom’s ground transportation business, whilst managing all associated transport movements and depot deliveries.

Over the past three years, Wincanton has delivered an 18% reduction in transport costs and achieved its sustainability target of 0% of waste to landfill.

Alstom has been part of the rail industry in the UK for over a century. One third of all daily passenger rail journeys in the UK are on an Alstom train and half of the trains on the London Underground were made by Alstom.

Carl Meewezen, Managing Director for Public and Industrial Sectors at Wincanton said: “This renewed and expanded contract with Alstom is testament to the breadth of operations and quality of service which we provide to our valued customers. Following Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation in February, the company is going from strength to strength. We look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Geoff Elton, Supply Chain Director, Alstom UK & Ireland said: “Alstom and Wincanton have developed a strong working relationship over the last three years, and we are delighted to continue this relationship with this new contract award.”

More about Wincanton:

Wincanton is a leading supply chain partner, providing solutions to some of the world’s most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy. As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do. We work hard to understand and respond to our customers’ needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

www.wincanton.co.uk