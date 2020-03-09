AM Environmental cleans up with Kinesis Vehicle Tracking

Oil remediation specialist AM Environmental is using Kinesis telematics to live track its emergency response units. Offering a 24/7, 365 service, AM Environmental instantly responds to pollution incidents and spillages across Ireland from operating bases around the country. With Kinesis advanced vehicle tracking managers can record driver hours and mileage for reporting purposes and live track staff for health and safety monitoring.

The vehicle tracking solution is also integrated with AM Environmental’s fuel card data from Kinesis’ sister operation DCI Fuel Cards. Part of the UK Fuels international network, both vehicle tracking and fuel management information can be accessed from the same cloud platform Velocity.

AM Environmental offers an emergency spill service with teams of highly trained staff providing a rapid response to incidents to reduce the risk of onward contamination and minimise impact on buildings, controlled waters, third party property and the environment. AM Environmental also offers a full contaminated land remediation service as well as site investigations and risk assessments. With over 30 years’ experience AM has applied its specialist knowledge and services restoring properties damaged by fires, floods and storms.

“Due to the type of services we offer and the nature of the incidents we respond to, we simply don’t know when or where the next call out will be,” commented Seamus O’Brien, Director at AM Environmental. “With Kinesis we know where our vehicles are and we can make educated decisions about what resource to allocate. We can also be more informed, and therefore more accurate, in our communications with the customer.”

Using Kinesis telematics managers at the Limerick based company can allocate resources, in real-time, based on location and type of incident and resources available, they can also live track crews as they respond. For lone workers this visibility improves health and safety monitoring as managers can view a crew’s current location, whether travelling or on-site, using the Kinesis app on any internet connected device.

Kinesis integrated fuel cards from Ireland’s leading business supplier DCI, also help AM Environmental reduce paperwork associated with credit card or expenses claims and improves the management of fuel consumption with accurate MPG calculations. Kinesis can also deliver driver performance data, including speeding, harsh braking and accelerating and idling, which can be used to monitor and improve driver behaviour for additional health and safety monitoring and cost control.

“We initially chose Kinesis based on a peer recommendation,” continued O’Brien. “Now, not only would we not be without the system, we are recommending it to other organisations.”