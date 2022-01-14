AM Labels launches promotion on Afinia L801 colour label printer and labels

AM Labels Limited, an award-winning supplier of complete labelling solutions including manufacturing and warehouse automation, barcoding and RFID systems, has launched a promotion on the Afinia L801 colour label printer.

As well as offering a £1,000 discount when purchasing the Afinia L801 printer, AM Labels is further extending the promotion by providing its customers with a £250 discount when purchasing labels worth over £500 with this model*. The promotion is live and will run until 31st March 2022.

Providing businesses with the ability to print labels on-demand with complete flexibility, the Afinia L801 is a high-speed inkjet printer that benefits from Memjet Technology and utilises a 216 mm wide stationary printhead. Thanks to this innovative technology, the L801 offers print speeds of up to 12 inches per second, as well as benefitting from a 250 ml ink capacity that is ideal for supporting large print runs.

The printer also offers an industry-leading, low ink cost per label, and is compatible with a wide variety of media including matt and gloss paper, polyester, polypropylene and vinyl label stocks. In addition, it is compatible with pre-coloured labels such as silver and gold, as well as textured materials that are suitable for wine labels. To further increase flexibility for the end user, the L801 can also support gap, black mark and continuous media.

The Afinia L801 is ideal for use in retail, inventory and product identification applications, and offers a print resolution of up to 1600 dpi, enabling users to produce exceptionally crisp text and images, with vibrant colour and rich blacks. Further to this, the printer also benefits from easy access for simplified maintenance and servicing.

Brendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited comments: “The Afinia L801 colour label printer is a fast and highly flexible solution for short to medium range print runs. We are delighted to be offering our customers a discount on purchases of this model, along with a voucher for labels, enabling businesses to enhance their operations with a printer that offers speed, reliability and high quality results, while also saving both time and money.

“To find out more about how the Afinia L801 can support your business, prospective customers can also book a free onsite demonstration with our helpful and knowledgeable team.”

AM Labels Limited has first-class technical expertise and customer service experience. The company supplies bespoke software solutions and label applicators, in addition to manufacturing labels in-house. AM Labels also offers in-depth label printing, scanning and barcoding know-how to support a wide range of industries and applications.

For more information on AM Labels Limited, please call the sales team on 01536 414 222 or email: sales@amlabels.co.uk

www.amlabels.co.uk