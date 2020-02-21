AM Labels Limited exhibits at Packaging Innovations, Label&Print and Empack 2020

AM Labels Limited (AML), a leading label printing machine specialist, label manufacturer, barcoding and software solution expert based in Northamptonshire, is exhibiting at Packaging Innovations, Label&Print and Empack on 26th and 27th February 2020, in Hall 9 and 10 on stand number G20.

Packaging Innovations 2020, taking place at Birmingham’s NEC, will be playing host to over 300 of the industry’s leading suppliers and manufacturers. What’s more, many of the latest systems and technologies will be showcased during the exhibition, spanning the full range of the print and label production processes, including design, branding and finishing.

AML has vast technical and software expertise across all aspects of labelling, colour label printing, barcoding and RFID, in addition to its own label production facility. The company offers thermal desktop, industrial and colour label printers that provide superb solutions to managing label printing in-house, across a wide range of industries and applications.

The most recent addition to AML’s portfolio, and being demonstrated at the exhibition, are the Epson CW-C6500 Ae/Pe printers. With a handy 8ʺ print width, both printers are designed to provide a solution for short to medium label runs for end users requiring high quality, digital, full colour, custom labels on-demand. In addition, the printers may be flawlessly integrated into existing production lines and are ideal for those with print and apply systems.

Brendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited says: “We are thrilled to be exhibiting at Packaging Innovations 2020, an exhibition that attracts a wide range of leading print and finishing manufacturers from across the country and showcases the industry’s most innovative technology. This year, we will be demonstrating a variety of exciting products, as well as introducing a brand new range of printers, the Epson CW-C6500 Ae/Pe.

“We have extensive knowledge and expertise across all aspects of labelling, particularly colour label printing, and we excel at introducing new and innovative products for the needs of a variety of applications and industries. In addition, we have our own in-house label production in Northamptonshire, meaning that we can produce and supply a wide variety of tried and tested materials to meet any labelling and printing need. We also offer a comprehensive range of products from manufacturers including Afinia, Anytron, Epson, Honeywell, OKI and Zebra, and we are looking forward to displaying and demonstrating many of these to both current and prospective customers on stand G20 at Packaging Innovations this year”.

AM Labels Limited offers a wide range of industrial colour label printers to save money, time and label waste, while increasing business flexibility and convenience. Furthermore, the company has a variety of specialised packages to support businesses, such as AML’s own Stand Alone printing solution and Select-A-Label touch screen label printing software, so you are always in full control of your label production, producing the finest quality labels, which are fully compliant with the very latest labelling legislation.