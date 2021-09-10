AM Labels Limited to exhibit at CHEMUK 2021

AM Labels Limited (AML), an award-winning colour label printing machine specialist, label manufacturer, barcoding and software solution expert based in Northamptonshire, is exhibiting at CHEMUK 2021 on the 15th and 16th September, in Hall 1 on stand D16.

CHEMUK 2021, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, will bring together chemical industry professionals across a variety of sectors, including industrial, biochemicals, processing and product formulation. AM Labels will be joining over 350 exhibitors presenting to chemical and process specialists, as well as sector management teams. During the exhibition, CHEMUK will also be hosting a two-day speaker programme spanning four stages and boasting over 150 speakers, who will be sharing their expert knowledge on market intelligence, tech insights, best practice, case studies, and solutions updates to attendees.

AM Labels offers a variety of products to support businesses operating in the chemical industry in meeting vital labelling standards, including GHS and BS5609, and the company will be exhibiting a number of these on its stand at CHEMUK. For example, AML will be demonstrating the best-selling Epson ColorWorks C6500 Series colour label printer, which benefits from an eight-inch print width and 1200 dpi resolution, and can print on a range of media widths from 25.4 mm to 215.9 mm. This model utilises Epson’s PrecisionCore CMYK pigment ink technology, producing crisp and vibrant results, and offers unrivalled levels of flexibility and is ideal for companies that require full colour, custom labels, on demand. Eliminating the need for pre-printed labels, the C6500 also prints the required and concise hazard pictograms to GHS standards, effortlessly, reducing costs, streamlining processes and saving resources while preserving worker safety.

Brendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited says: “We are looking forward to demonstrating a variety of products from our portfolio to chemical industry professionals at CHEMUK 2021. As well as the Epson ColourWorks C6500 printer, we’ll also be exhibiting the OKI Pro1050, a 1200 dpi, five colour digital label printer, in addition to the innovative OKI Pro9000 Series.

“Colour label printers are a cost-effective solution to provide businesses with the power to design, print and manage high quality, full-colour labels, in-house. Here at AM Labels, we offer a wide range of products to enable businesses that operate in the chemical industry to produce high quality, durable labels with excellent chemical resistance, meeting the BS5609 British Standard.”

AM Labels Limited has renowned first-class technical and software expertise and customer service excellence, in addition to its own label production facility. The company offers vast, in-depth label printer, scanning and barcoding expertise across a wide range of industries and applications.

For more information on AM Labels Limited, please call the sales team on 01536 414 222 or email: sales@amlabels.co.uk

www.amlabels.co.uk