Amco CEO thanks all logistics heroes

Amco CEO, Paul Andrews, wants to thank everyone Amco work with, partner with and provide services to, (customers and suppliers), and to acknowledge they, individually and together, have formed a band of #logisticsheroes. They step up when required, put their hands up without being asked and work to keep UK and International trade moving through talented thinking in the logistics world.

He says. ‘Keeping the wheels of logistics turning, and warehousing working takes talent at the best of times and Amco harness expertise wherever possible. Flexibility and skill at every level are what makes us winners. Every single Amco stakeholder from the front line on the warehouse floor to drivers, export and import teams all play an equally important role in what we do in logistics and what the industry strive to do as a whole.

The term “in these difficult and uncertain times” is often overused, but let’s not forget or undervalue the importance of robust, flexible and adaptable global and localised logistics that are keeping food on the shelves, manufacturing going and industry working. PPE and safety material are critical right now and must take priority, but correspondingly components, foodstuffs, pharma products and wholesale distribution are also key.

Flexibility in the logistics workforce and transport fleet is paramount. We have a team that can speak 15 languages and our international teams are working with other critical supply chain partners to get products across borders and through customs channels that are open for traffic and goods safely to their required destination or into our warehousing.

We have extended our transport availability to help businesses that may have closed or are operating on reduced capacity, that have containers at port. We can collect and transport these, decant the consignment into our secure warehousing and manage the inventory control for those goods. This action offers reduced costs compared to paying excessive daily shipping line demurrage and the customer can use our inhouse customs clearance and deferment account. This means the customers’ stock becomes immediately available, and we can deliver on a reducing stock basis to support production and space.

We can further assist by using our bonded facilities to defer the VAT and Duty until the goods are sold, not forgetting of course that customers can move some stock out of a given consignment and leave the rest with the VAT and Duty unpaid. The whole consignment does not have to be cleared. The obvious benefits are having stock available and improved cash flow. All the required transport and customs documentation is managed by our Amco team.’

Paul added. ‘It’s tough, and yes it’s a difficult time, but the determination and flexibility of our front line employees to adapt to these logistical challenges makes me feel very proud. We have strong processes in place at all of our facilities and we will continue to prioritise the health and well being of everybody on the Amco team and the partners we work with.’

