Amco Services International announce the appointment of Mark Jones as Operations Director

UK Midlands based, global logistics, warehousing and transport business Amco Services International strengthens its senior management team with the appointment of Mark Jones to the newly created role of Operations Director to support the business following a period of significant business wins and growth.

Amco reported record results in 2019 and are looking at an even better 2020 with a strong pipeline and strong growth plans. 53% growth over the past 3 years has positioned Amco to continue investing in IT and capital investment across their 4 UK sites and more investment into their fleet in the UK and Eastern Europe.

The appointment sees Jones, who joined Amco in 2016, from Mahle, as Head of Operations, taking responsibility across the group for Amco’s UK and Eastern European transport and vehicle fleet, driver compliance and Health and Safety.

Jones will manage the group’s warehouse operations, IT and systems with the continuing development of Warehouse and Transport Management Systems as a key focus. Quality Management Systems will also fall under Jones’ span of control.

Don Mucci Amco’s Managing Director says that creating this new role was a logical step. “Pivotal to our success and continued growth is our unwavering focus on our operational functions, systems fleet and warehousing infrastructure. Mark and his team are also key in making sure our customers receive the highest level of service and management attention.

“This is a great opportunity for Mark to continue to drive growth and innovation within the operational side of the business and work with the other Directors to help shape the future of Amco as the group continues to develop. At a strategic level this appointment enables us to continue to be innovative and identify ways in which we can improve our service delivery still further.”

Mark Jones said about his appointment. “I am truly delighted to accept this promotion to the board and to be part of a company that has such a unique approach to adding value to our customers through strong processes, innovative thinking and actions, inward investment and leveraging technology.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of this new role and using skills I have adopted throughout my career to build great teams and further grow the business. Continuous Improvement is at the core of the business and having a robust QMS is a vital part of implementing that. When we talk about innovation and emerging technology I am really pleased at the results, for example, from the recent Amco trial of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle supplied by Iveco and it’s this kind of thinking that will help us stay a step ahead.”

Commenting on the board appointment of Mark Jones, Amco’s CEO Paul Andrews said “Mark has quickly proved his worth to the business after just three years and I am very pleased to join with the other Amco Directors and welcome him to the board. Mark is truly passionate about Amco and our customers and his knowledge, attention to detail and focus will continue to be a valued contribution in helping Amco continue its journey in being the most professional and successful global integrated logistics services company possible.”

Amco have a proven and successful track record in international supply chain management and logistics, currently providing logistics services to many major Automotive OEM. 1st and 2nd tier customers including Komatsu, Sertec, Futaba, DENSO JLR, BMW, FORD, GM, Nissan, Toyota, Morgan Motor Company, Lear Corporation, MAGNA, Grupo Antolin and Brose.